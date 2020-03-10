How to restart your Kindle device in 3 simple steps to get it back in working order

caption It’s easy to restart your Kindle to resolve glitches or other issues. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

You can restart your Kindle at any time by pressing and holding its power button for 40 seconds.

You may need to restart your Kindle if it freezes or stops responding to get it back in working order.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Amazon’s Kindle devices make it easier than ever to read books, magazines, and other documents on the go and to manage your literary library.

However, they’re not without the occasional technical issues. Your Kindle may freeze or become slow to respond, requiring a restart so you can get back to reading as normal.

Restarting your Kindle is easy to do and can be completed quickly and easily with one simple step. This method applies to all Kindle models, so whether you have a Paperwhite, Oasis, or an original Kindle, the directions below apply to you.

Here’s how to restart a Kindle.

Check out the products mentioned in this story:

How to restart your Kindle device

1. Locate the power button on the bottom of your Kindle device and depending on your Kindle model, either slide or hold the button for 40 seconds to turn your Kindle device off.

You will know this has happened as the power light will go out and the screen will go blank or a dialogue box appears on-screen.

2. If a dialogue box appears, the on-screen prompt will ask you to confirm your intention to restart the device. Tap “Restart” to complete the process.

Note that on a Kindle Fire, you may need to press the power button again to turn the device back on.

caption Tap “Restart” to start the process. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

3. Wait while your device restarts and reloads your library, then proceed to use your Kindle as normal.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: