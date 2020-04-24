How to save an address in the Waze navigation app so you can easily return to your favorite places

caption You can save addresses to your Waze app by adding them to your Favorites list four different ways. source Moma okgo/Shutterstock

You can save an address in Waze in four ways, all of which will add the destination to your Favorites list.

You can save an address in Waze by tapping the three-dotted line that appears next to a location in your Waze History.

Another way to save an address in Waze by searching a place and tapping the star icon on the destination’s results screen.

When you save an address in the Waze app, you simplify the in-app navigation process, helping you get a route quickly, so you’re on the road faster.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Waze keeps a running list of your recent trips, whether you were heading to your job or your favorite restaurant. But saving an address in Waze to your “Favorites” is a faster and easier way to set your route and get on the road. Luckily, it’s easy to save an address to your Favorites list on the Waze app.

The Waze app denotes “Favorites” through a gold star icon, which means wherever you see it in the app, you can save an address. Consider searching for an address first, favoriting a destination in your History, or adding a location directly to your Favorites list. However you save an address, you will always be prompted to give the location a name before confirming the save.

Here’s how to save an address in the Waze app.

How to save an address in Waze through the app’s search bar

1. Open the Waze app.

2. Tap the Search button in the bottom right of the screen.

3. Type your location into the “Where to?” bar.

caption You can find this search bar directly beneath your Wazer profile icon. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

4. Tap the correct destination from the Waze app’s automatically generated results.

caption Waze will offer suggestions for addresses based on how much information you type into the search bar. source Abbey White/Business Insider

5. A details page for the address will pop-up from the bottom of the screen. Tap the Favorite star icon to the left of the address.

caption The Favorite star icon will change color once selected. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

6. A window will appear to “Name the location.” Once it’s entered, tap “Done” to save it.

caption Waze will automatically give your new Favorite a name, but you can change this. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

How to save an address in Waze directly from your Favorites list

1. Open the Waze app.

2. Tap the Search button in the bottom right of the screen.

3. Select “Favorites” from the General menu.

caption You can find this option in the Waze app directly beneath your saved “Work” address. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

4. Choose “Add new favorite” from the list.

caption All of your previously saved favorites will be listed here. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

5. Enter an address to add to your Favorites.

6. Name the favorite address and tap “Done.”

How to save an address in Waze from your History

1. Open the Waze app.

2. Select the Search button in the bottom right of the screen.

3. Tap the “Where to?” bar.

4. Choose “History.”

caption On this menu, you can also search for nearby restaurants, gas stations, and parking. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

5. Tap the three-dotted line next to the address you want to favorite.

caption On this page, you can scroll your entire search history instead of the most recent three trips. source Abbey White/Business Insider

6. Select “Add favorite.”

7. Name the saved address, then select “Done.”

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: