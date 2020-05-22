How to save Outlook email as a PDF on a PC or Mac computer

By
Devon Delfino, Business Insider US
If you’re unfamiliar with Outlook, you may be confused about where to find the option to save an email as a PDF. It is somewhat hidden for the uninitiated since it’s not directly available through Outlook. You have to go through the “print” option and then choose to convert it.

The steps may vary slightly depending on the type of computer you have. That said, the initial steps in getting to the print option for an email should be the same. So if you’re familiar with your computer’s printing procedures, you will likely be fine from there.

With that in mind, here’s how to get it done:

How to save an Outlook email as a PDF on a Mac

1. Open Outlook and log into your account, if needed.

2. Select the email you want to save as a PDF.

3. Click the three dots in the top-right corner of the message.

Click the three dots at the right hand corner of the message.

caption
Click the three dots at the right hand corner of the message.
source
Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. Select “Print.”

5. Confirm your selection by clicking “Print” again.

Click

caption
Click “Print.”
source
Devon Delfino/Business Insider

6. Click the dropdown to change the destination to “Save as PDF.”

Select

caption
Select “Save as PDF.”
source
Devon Delfino/Business Insider

7. Click “Save.”

Click

caption
Click “Save.”
source
Devon Delfino/Business Insider

8. Select your save destination, and change the file name if desired, then click “Save.”

How to save an Outlook email as a PDF on a PC

1. Follow steps one and two from the above section .

2. Click “File” on the menu and then “Print.”

3. From the drop-down menu, select “Microsoft Print to PDF.”

4. Click “Print.”

5. In the “Save Print output As” pop-up box, select a folder for your PDF, name the file and then “Save.”

