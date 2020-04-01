14 ways to save on your utility bills when you’re at home all day, according to a consumer savings expert

caption Turning your thermostat up or down according to the weather can make a big difference. source Shutterstock

At least 251 million Americans have been told to remain at home to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The extra time at home means utilities are being used far more than usual, leading to higher bills in an already financially challenging time.

Business Insider spoke to consumer finance expert Lauren Greutman, who saves hundreds of dollars on utilities each month.

She said that making small changes, like unplugging appliances that are not in use and turning down water heaters, can result in big reductions in your monthly bills.

Many Americans are facing financial strain from the effects of isolating for the coronavirus, and more than 251 million have been told to remain at home to reduce its spread.

Spending more time at home means utility bills are likely to go up, but costs can be reduced by making simple but effective changes. Lauren Greutman, a consumer finance expert and mother of six children, told Business Insider how she saves hundred of dollars each month by altering how she uses her utilities.

She suggests making simple adjustments like unplugging appliances that aren’t in use and, for those who have access to their hot water heaters, she recommends turning them down to below 120 degrees Fahrenheit.

Take a look at the ways you can be saving on your monthly bills by modifying your energy use.

Dryer balls can decrease drying time by helping absorb moisture.

Wool dryer balls.

Balled-up aluminum foil can have a similar effect by helping create space between items, Lauren Greutman told Business Insider.

Turn your washing machine setting to cold.

Wash clothes on cold.

This decreases your hot water usage and is just as effective for most items, Greutman said.

Unplug appliances when you’re not using them.

Unplug appliances that are not in use.

Even when they’re turned off they can still be using energy, adding to your bills, according to Greutman.

Change your light bulbs to compact fluorescent lights or LED bulbs.

An LED light bulb.

They use less energy and last longer than traditional light bulbs.

Turn your thermostat up or down according to the weather.

Adjusting the thermostat.

By going just four degrees closer to the outside temperature, you can be saving hundreds on home heating, Greutman said.

Install a programmable thermostat, which will automatically lower your heat at night (and when you leave the house, after the isolation period ends).

Nest thermostats have built-in energy-saving properties.

Nest sells thermostats that have built-in energy-saving properties.

Turn your hot water heater down to 120 degrees Fahrenheit or below.

A hot water heater.

Many heaters are set on unnecessarily high temperatures, and you can save hundreds from lowering the temperature, according to Greutman.

Do your chores at night. Many utility companies charge more for using appliances at peak times, which are mostly during the day.

A dishwasher.

Make sure to call your company first, they may charge a flat rate no matter what time you use appliances, Greutman advised.

If you can, try and air-dry your clothes.

Sheets drying on a clothesline.

You can hang them up in your home or apartment, or, as weather grows warmer, those in homes with outdoor space will have an easier time air-drying.

Keep your home sealed with plastic wrap and weather strips.

Weather stripping windows.

This will keep cold drafts out in winter and help seal in cool air in the summer.

Clean or replace your heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) filter monthly.

Changing the HVAC filter.

A dirty filter makes it much harder for heat or air conditioning to get into your home, Greutman said.

Change your shower heads and faucets to low-flow options.

Installing a low-flow shower head.

The money you save will soon offset the cost, according to Greutman.

Install ceiling fans or buy standing fans for every room.

Installing a ceiling fan.

With a little extra effort, you can put them together yourself and will save on air-conditioning.

Contact your utility company. There are often different providers for services like hot water, electricity, and gas that charge lower rates.

Many Americans use National Grid as their utility company.

Companies like National Grid have many different service providers.