How to search for and within playlists on Spotify on your computer or mobile device

- source
- Denys Prykhodov/Shutterstock
- You can search playlists on Spotify using your app’s search function.
- It’s easy to search for and within a playlist on Spotify on the desktop or mobile app.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Thanks to Spotify’s search features you can easily search both for and within playlists when using the app.
Searching for playlists looks the same as searching for any song, artist, or album. Once you enter your search, scroll to find the “Playlists” category and select from all the playlists available from your searches.
Meanwhile, searching within a playlist on your computer uses the same shortcut you would use on the internet or in a document. You can use the CTRL + F keys on a PC or COMMAND + F keys on a Mac to open a separate search bar within the playlist. On the app, you’ll simply have to pull down at the top of the playlist page for a hidden search bar to appear.
Here’s how to search for playlists on Spotify on your computer or mobile device.
Check out the products mentioned in this article:
MacBook Pro (From $1,299.99 at Best Buy)
Lenovo IdeaPad 130 (From $299.99 at Best Buy)
iPhone 11 (From $699.99 at Best Buy)
Samsung Galaxy S10 (From $899.99 at Best Buy)
How to search playlists on Spotify on your desktop
1. On your desktop, begin your search from any page in the Spotify app. Type an activity, artist, genre, mood, or keyword into the search bar.
2. Spotify will automatically generate results. Click “SEE ALL” next to the “Playlists” section.
- source
- Marissa Perino/Business Insider
3. Click on a playlist to view its details and add it to your library.
- source
- Marissa Perino/Business Insider
You can also use the CTRL + F keyboard shortcut on a PC or COMMAND + F on a Mac to open a search bar for the playlist specifically to search for an artist or song in a long playlist.
- source
- Marissa Perino/Business Insider
How to search playlists on Spotify on a mobile device
1. Open the Spotify app on your mobile device and tap on the middle search tab at the bottom of the screen to begin.
2. Enter key words for artists, songs or podcasts into the search bar.
- source
- Marissa Perino/Business Insider
3. Scroll down to the bottom of the search results and tap on “See all playlists.”
- source
- Marissa Perino/Business Insider
4. This will reveal playlist results only. Tap on a playlist to view its details, add it to your library, or search within it for a song or artist.
- source
- Marissa Perino/Business Insider
5. From within the playlist, swipe down at the top to reveal a hidden search bar. Enter a song, artist, or album name to search that playlist only.
- source
- Marissa Perino/Business Insider
Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:
-
‘Does Roku have Spotify?’: How to download and stream Spotify on your Roku device
-
How to play music from Spotify on your Apple Watch, through the Watch app
-
How to sign up for Spotify Premium on your iPhone or desktop computer, and get a free trial
-
How to cancel your Spotify Premium account on an iPhone in 2 ways (though you can’t do it through the Spotify app)
-
How to disconnect your Spotify account from your Facebook account