How to search for and within playlists on Spotify on your computer or mobile device

caption Search for playlists on Spotify that best match your mood of the moment. source Denys Prykhodov/Shutterstock

You can search playlists on Spotify using your app’s search function.

It’s easy to search for and within a playlist on Spotify on the desktop or mobile app.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Thanks to Spotify’s search features you can easily search both for and within playlists when using the app.

Searching for playlists looks the same as searching for any song, artist, or album. Once you enter your search, scroll to find the “Playlists” category and select from all the playlists available from your searches.

Meanwhile, searching within a playlist on your computer uses the same shortcut you would use on the internet or in a document. You can use the CTRL + F keys on a PC or COMMAND + F keys on a Mac to open a separate search bar within the playlist. On the app, you’ll simply have to pull down at the top of the playlist page for a hidden search bar to appear.

Here’s how to search for playlists on Spotify on your computer or mobile device.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to search playlists on Spotify on your desktop

1. On your desktop, begin your search from any page in the Spotify app. Type an activity, artist, genre, mood, or keyword into the search bar.

2. Spotify will automatically generate results. Click “SEE ALL” next to the “Playlists” section.

caption Find the “Playlists” section. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

3. Click on a playlist to view its details and add it to your library.

caption You can view your playlist search result. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

You can also use the CTRL + F keyboard shortcut on a PC or COMMAND + F on a Mac to open a search bar for the playlist specifically to search for an artist or song in a long playlist.

caption You can use keyboard shortcuts to search within the playlist. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

How to search playlists on Spotify on a mobile device

1. Open the Spotify app on your mobile device and tap on the middle search tab at the bottom of the screen to begin.

2. Enter key words for artists, songs or podcasts into the search bar.

caption Use the search bar to find your playlist. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

3. Scroll down to the bottom of the search results and tap on “See all playlists.”

caption You can view all the playlists that are found from your search. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

4. This will reveal playlist results only. Tap on a playlist to view its details, add it to your library, or search within it for a song or artist.

caption You can select a playlist that best matches your mood. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

5. From within the playlist, swipe down at the top to reveal a hidden search bar. Enter a song, artist, or album name to search that playlist only.

caption You can also search within the playlist. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: