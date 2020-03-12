How to see your message requests on Instagram, accept or ignore a message, or block a user

caption If users you don’t follow send you a message, you will receive it as a message request on Instagram. source Reuters

It’s easy to see message requests on Instagram if users you don’t follow send you a direct message.

When users who you don’t follow send you direct messages, their messages will appear as message requests that you can accept or decline. You can also block their account from the same screen.

Message requests aren’t marked as seen unless you accept it.

Users who you don’t follow are able to send you direct messages on Instagram.

Unlike messages sent by your contacts, these messages appear as message requests in the Instagram direct message folder.

Here’s how to see message requests on Instagram.

How to see your message requests on Instagram, and manage them

1. Log into your Instagram account. On your Instagram feed, select the arrow in the top right corner. This will display your direct messages. Note that the arrow will have a red number above it to indicate messages that contacts have sent you. When a user who you don’t follow sends you a message, the arrow will remain white.

2. Message requests will appear on the right side immediately underneath the search bar.

3. Click on the “# request” text to open up your message requests.

caption You will see the number of request message at the upper-right hand corner. source Kelly Laffey/Business Insider

4. Select the message by clicking on it.

5. Here, you’ll be prompted to “Accept,” “Delete,” or “Block” the message and user. Note that message requests aren’t marked as seen unless you accept it.

6. Hit “Accept” to respond to the message. If you hit “Decline,” the message will disappear.

7. If you hit “Block,” you can then opt to ignore the message, block the account or report the user. By ignoring a message, you won’t be notified when they message you directly, but you can still access the chat from the user’s profile.

caption You can choose to ignore, block, or report the user. source Kelly Laffey/Business Insider

