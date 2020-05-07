How to see who added you as a friend on Snapchat in 2 ways

caption Snapchat lets you see who you added and which friends added you through the app’s home screen. source Getty

To see who added you on Snapchat, open your “Added Me” list via the Snapchat home screen.

You can also see if someone you added on Snapchat has added you back through your Friends list.

Snapchat is a popular photo and video app that lets users add filters, captions, and more to messages designed to disappear once they’re viewed.

Like most social media, Snapchat allows you to add friends so you can exchange personal messages within your network. But how can you tell when someone adds you on Snapchat?

Whether you have an iPhone or an Android, the process for seeing who added you on Snapchat is exactly the same.

Here’s how to do it.

How to see who added you on Snapchat

1. Open the Snapchat app on your Android or iOS phone.

2. From your Snap home screen, tap the icon at the top of your screen resembling a plus sign (+) and a person’s silhouette.

If someone has added you recently, a yellow circle with a number will appear overlaid on the icon.

caption Tap the icon depicted. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

3. View who has added you on Snapchat recently under the “Added Me” heading.

caption Any new Snapchat adds will be visible in this menu. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

How to see if someone you added on Snapchat has added you back

To see if someone you added has added you back:

1. Tap the profile icon in the top right of your Snapchat home screen.

caption Tap your profile icon to access your “My Friends” list. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

2. Select the “My Friends” option, which will open a list of your friends (users who have added you back).

