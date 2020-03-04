How to send a video through Gmail using Google Drive or an attachment

caption You can send a video through Gmail in two ways. source S3studio/Getty Images

You can easily send a video through Gmail by attaching it to a message if the file size is less than 25 MB.

You’ll have the option to either use a file from your Google Drive, or upload one from your desktop or mobile device.

Email can do so much more than just sending simple messages. It can also help you share things like photos and videos with recipients.

If you want to send a video, you can do so by attaching a file either from your Google Drive or from the device that you’re using to access your email.

Here’s how to send a video through Gmail.

How to send a video through Gmail using Google Drive

1. Go to mail.google.com in a browser on your Mac or PC and log into your account, if needed.

2. Create or navigate to the email to which you wish to add your Google Drive video attachment.

caption Open the email you want to attach a video in. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Click the Google Drive symbol, located in the bottom toolbar of the email, between the “Insert emoji” and “Insert photo” icons.

4. Select the video you wish to add and click “Attachment” in the lower right corner, then hit “Insert.”

caption Insert the video you want from Google Drive. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

5. Click “Send.”

How to send a video through Gmail by uploading an attachment from a computer

Before you get started, be aware that videos sent as attachments on a computer or mobile device are subject to a size limitation of 25 MB.

1. Go into your Gmail account.

2. Compose your email as usual, then select “Attach files.”

3. Select your file and click “Open.”

4. Finish typing your email and hit “Send.”

How to send a video through Gmail by uploading an attachment from a mobile device

1. Open the Gmail app on your iPhone or Android.

2. Compose your email as usual, then tap the paper clip icon at the upper right hand corner on an iPhone or select “Attach file” if using an Android.

caption Select “Attach file.” source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Select your file (and tap “Choose” on an iPhone).

4. After finishing composing your email, hit “Send.”

