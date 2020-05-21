How to send your location on Snapchat to your friends through the app’s Snap Map feature

caption You can send your location on Snapchat through a chat. source Ute Grabowsky/Photothek via Getty Images

You can send your location on Snapchat to a single friend or to several users in a group.

To send a location on Snapchat, you’ll need to visit your friendship history with a user and locate the “Send My Location” feature.

Once you send a location on Snapchat to a friend, they can tap it and zoom in to see where you are.

Whether you want to share the location of your favorite restaurant or the address of your new apartment, you can easily send your location on Snapchat to your friends.

You can do this using the Snap Map and will even be prompted to select who you want to share you location with the first time you use the app feature. You can choose to share your location with your mutual friends, a list of friends with exceptions, or a small group of selected friends.

To send your location directly to a mutual Snapchat friend, you must visit your chat history through your friends list. Once there, you can choose to send your location or request your friend’s. The Snap Map will update once you’ve sent it and your location will appear in your private conversation history.

Locations expire after a few hours or when you go into Ghost Mode.

Here’s how to send your location.

How to send your location on Snapchat in a chat

1. Open the Snapchat app.

2. Swipe left to view a list of your Friends on the Chat screen.

3. Tap and hold on the name of the friend you want to send or receive location info from.

4. Tap their username and the “View Friendship” heading directly underneath it.

caption If you’re already in the chat, you can also tap on their profile icon in the upper left-hand corner. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

5. Scroll down until you see the Snap Map, which will show that person’s location (if they’ve granted you access).

6. Below the map is the option to “Send My Location.” Tap this to send.

caption You can find this option next to a downwards pointing gray arrow. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

7. The label will change to “Location Sent!”

8. In the chat, you’ll see your location appear as a small preview of the map.

caption The friend you sent it to can now tap this to expand and see your exact location. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

