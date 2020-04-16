How to set a reminder on an Android device using Google Calendar or Google Keep

caption It’s easy to set a reminder on Android to remind yourself about all the tasks you need to complete. source dennizn/Shutterstock

You can easily set a reminder on Android using the Google Calendar or Google Keep apps.

Google Calendar is useful for scheduled reminders, such as appointments and meetings, while Google Keep is helpful to remind you of things that aren’t necessary events or due dates.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Back in the day, before the advent of technology, people tried all sorts of things to remind themselves of things they knew they’d forget – they’d tie strings around their fingers, write on their hands or keep a list or journal on them at all times.

As technology began to develop, we began to see things like PDAs and other devices that helped to digitally organize one’s schedule and tasks.

Now, the smartphone has combined various organization devices to remind users about their tasks by delivering them timely notifications, making it nearly impossible for people to forget.

If you have an Android device, Google gives you two ways to set reminders for yourself: In a scheduled format via the Calendar app, or as a list or note via Google Keep.

Here’s how to set a reminder on Android.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to set a reminder on Android via Google Calendar

1. Choose a date on the calendar and tap it.

2. In the bottom right corner of the screen, tap the plus button.

caption Tap the + button. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

3. From the pop-up list, select “Reminder.”

caption Tap “Reminder.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

4. Set the specifics of the reminder, including name, time, and whether it repeats, then tap “Save.”

caption Fill in the details, then tap “Save.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

How to set a reminder on Android via Google Keep

1. Tap the plus sign in the lower right corner to add a new note.

caption Tap the + at the bottom. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

2. Add the text for your note, then tap the bell icon in the top right corner (the middle icon of the three) to add a reminder.

caption Type the note, then tap the bell icon. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

3. Choose whether you would like to set the reminder to come up at a certain time, or a specific place.

For example, your note could remind you to get milk when you arrive at the grocery store.

4. Fill in the specifics as prompted, then tap “Save.”

caption Choose a time or location, fill in the specifics, then tap “Save.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: