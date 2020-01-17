How to set time limits on your Xbox One to limit your daily gameplay

caption You can limit gameplay time on your Xbox One with the Screen Time feature. source Shutterstock

You can set time limits on your Xbox One so that you can limit yourself or others from playing the console for too long.

The time limit setting on the Xbox One console is also great for parents looking to curb their child’s gaming obsession.

Video games can be a fun pastime, but for some it’s a livelihood. However, most everything is better in moderation, and that can apply to video games.

As a parent, it can be hard to monitor how long your kids are spending watching TV or playing video games. Fortunately, Microsoft offers a tool that allows you to control how long your kids are spending on their Xbox One gaming console.

Here’s how to set up time limits on your Xbox One.

How to set up time limits on your Xbox One

1. Grab your Mac or PC or an iPhone or Android device and head to Microsoft’s website. Alternatively, you can also use your Xbox One and launch the Microsoft Edge browser.

2. Log in to your Microsoft account, and click on the “Family” tab to create a family group, if you haven’t already done so.

caption You will need to create a family group before you can set up a time limit on your Xbox One. source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

3. After setting up your Family group, head back into the “Family” section of your Microsoft account and click “Screen Time” under the user’s name that you want to set up a time limit for.

4. In “Screen Time” click the box under “Xbox One” to enable screen time, then set up a schedule to control how much time the user can spend on the console.

caption You can customize how long your child can use their Xbox One by enabling the Screen Time setting. source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

