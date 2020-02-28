How to set up an out-of-office message in Gmail on a computer or mobile device

caption It’s easy to set up an out-of-office message in Gmail to keep your contacts up to date on your whereabouts. source G Suite Blog

You can set an out-of-office message in Gmail to notify your contacts that you may not have access to email or might be responding at a slower rate when you’re out.

Out-of-office replies will be sent to people who email you during the time period that you specify.

You can also indicate if you want out-of-office replies to just be sent to contacts.

Gmail allows you to send out automatic out-of-office replies for when you’re on vacation or unable to respond to emails in a timely manner.

Unless specified, Gmail will send the out-of-office replies beginning at midnight on the first day and ending at 11:59 p.m. on the final day.

Here’s how to set up out-of-office replies in Gmail on desktop and mobile.

How to set up an out-of-office message in Gmail on a computer

1. Go to gmail.com and log into your account.

2. On the top right, select the cog wheel (“Settings”) and then select “Settings” from the drop down menu.

3. Scroll down to the “Vacation Responder” section.

4. Select “Vacation Responder On.”

5. Fill in the dates that you want the out-of-office message to be sent, the subject of the message and the message.

caption Fill in the Out of Office message you would like to send out. source Kelly Laffey/Business Insider

6. Check the box that says, “Only send a response to people in my Contacts” if you don’t want the message to be sent to people outside your contacts.

7. Hit “Save Changes” to save the out of office.

To turn off the out of office, you can select “Vacation responder off” from the “Vacation responder” section; alternatively, when the out of office is on, a banner will show up across the top of your inbox. Select “End now” to turn it off.

How to set up an out-of-office message in Gmail on a mobile device

1. Open up the Gmail app and log into your account.

2. Select the “Menu” button, represented by three horizontal lines at the top left. Scroll down and select “Settings.”

3. Click on your email address to open up your account settings.

4. Select “Vacation responder.” Move the slider to the right to turn on the out-of-office.

caption Turn on “Vacation responder.” source Kelly Laffey/Business Insider

5. Type in the date range you’d like to send the out-of-office, the subject of the message and the message. Next to “Send only to my Contacts,” move the slider to the right if you only want people in your network to get the message.

To turn the vacation responder off, repeat steps one to four, but move the slider to the left to remove the out-of-office.

