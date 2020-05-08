How to share a Dropbox folder in 3 different ways

caption You can share your Dropbox folders with friends, family, and co-workers from almost any device. source Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock

If you share a Dropbox folder, your recipients can download and use any files stored in that folder.

You can share a folder from a browser, your PC desktop, or the Dropbox mobile app.

You can share a folder through email or by sharing a generated link to the folder.

Dropbox solves many common problems related to file sharing. For example, if you have a folder full of files that you need to make available to other people, now you can send a single link, and your recipients will have easy access. You can even add additional files to the folder, and they’ll be able to download the files as needed.

Sharing a Dropbox file, whether you’re doing it from your browser, computer, or the mobile app, is a pretty similar process. Those sharing from their computers should know how to find their Dropbox folder first.

Here’s how to share a folder on Dropbox.

How to share a Dropbox folder from a web browser

1. Open Dropbox in a browser and log in.

2. Click “Files” in the navigation pane on the left side of the window.

caption You can find the link on the left-hand side of the Dropbox dashboard. source Abbey White/Business Insider

3. Find the folder you want to share and move the mouse over it. When the Share button appears, click it.

caption You can connect other apps to Dropbox to share your folders there. source Abbey White/Business Insider

4. If you want to share the folder with specific people, you can add their email addresses to the To: line and then click “Share.”

caption The link to the folder will be automatically emailed to entered recipients. source Abbey White/Business Insider

5. You can also share the link yourself by clicking “Create link” and then “Copy link.” You can now paste the link anywhere, such as in email and text messages.

How to share a Dropbox folder from a folder on your PC

1. Open your Dropbox folders in your user folder.

2. Find the folder you want to share, and then right-click the folder.

caption The Dropbox folder will appear in a different place depending on the system you use. source Abbey White/Business Insider

3. Choose “Share…” from the drop-down menu.

caption Right-click any Dropbox folder on your PC to share it. source Abbey White/Business Insider

4. A dialog box similar to the one that appears when you click “Share” in a browser will appear. Enter email addresses here, or create and copy a link.

How to share a Dropbox folder using a mobile device

1. Open the Dropbox app.

caption Your complete list of Dropbox files and folders can be viewed on this page. source Abbey White/Business Insider

2. Tap “Files” at the bottom of the screen.

3. Find the folder you want to share and tap the three dots under the folder.

caption Each folder in the Dropbox folder will feature this button underneath. source Abbey White/Business Insider

4. In the pop-up menu, choose “Share.”

caption Tap “Share.” source Abbey White/Business Insider

5. Add email addresses, or, if you prefer, tap “Create a link” and then tap “Copy Link.”

