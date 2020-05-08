How to share a Dropbox folder in 3 different ways

- source
- If you share a Dropbox folder, your recipients can download and use any files stored in that folder.
- You can share a folder from a browser, your PC desktop, or the Dropbox mobile app.
- You can share a folder through email or by sharing a generated link to the folder.
Dropbox solves many common problems related to file sharing. For example, if you have a folder full of files that you need to make available to other people, now you can send a single link, and your recipients will have easy access. You can even add additional files to the folder, and they’ll be able to download the files as needed.
Sharing a Dropbox file, whether you’re doing it from your browser, computer, or the mobile app, is a pretty similar process. Those sharing from their computers should know how to find their Dropbox folder first.
Here’s how to share a folder on Dropbox.
How to share a Dropbox folder from a web browser
1. Open Dropbox in a browser and log in.
2. Click “Files” in the navigation pane on the left side of the window.
3. Find the folder you want to share and move the mouse over it. When the Share button appears, click it.
4. If you want to share the folder with specific people, you can add their email addresses to the To: line and then click “Share.”
5. You can also share the link yourself by clicking “Create link” and then “Copy link.” You can now paste the link anywhere, such as in email and text messages.
How to share a Dropbox folder from a folder on your PC
1. Open your Dropbox folders in your user folder.
2. Find the folder you want to share, and then right-click the folder.
3. Choose “Share…” from the drop-down menu.
4. A dialog box similar to the one that appears when you click “Share” in a browser will appear. Enter email addresses here, or create and copy a link.
How to share a Dropbox folder using a mobile device
1. Open the Dropbox app.
2. Tap “Files” at the bottom of the screen.
3. Find the folder you want to share and tap the three dots under the folder.
4. In the pop-up menu, choose “Share.”
5. Add email addresses, or, if you prefer, tap “Create a link” and then tap “Copy Link.”
