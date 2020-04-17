How to share a post to your Instagram story from your feed or a profile

caption Adding Instagram posts to your Story can be done from both you feed and a profile. source Shutterstock

You can share a post to your Instagram story by tapping the paper airplane icon located below your photos.

The menu that appears will give you the option to share a post to your Instagram story from any profile that has allowed sharing of posts.

When you share your Instagram post to a story, you will also have the option to make the usual changes to the post, such as adding stickers or gifs.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Sharing a post to your Instagram story is easy, whether you want to add your latest vacation pic or your favorite Throwback Thursday memory.

You can do this right from your Instagram feed or by going directly to an individual photo post from a profile. Once the draft loads, treat it as you would any other story by adding some flair with stickers, gifs, countdowns, and more.

What’s better, Instagram not only grants the ability to share your posts to an Instagram story, but allows you to add pictures posted by your friends, favorite influencers, and other accounts you follow.

For privacy reasons, this option is only available for accounts that have allowed sharing of their posts. If you try to share a post to your Instagram story from someone else’s private account that has allowed sharing, the feature will not be available.

If you want to share a post to your Instagram story, here are two ways to do it.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to share an Instagram post to your story from your feed

1. Open the Instagram app on your phone.

2. Locate the post you want to share in your Instagram story on your feed.

3. Tap the paper airplane icon.

caption The paper airplane beneath posts lets you share Instagram posts across the platform and outside it. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

4. The “share” menu will appear. Tap the first option, “Add post to your story.”

caption This will let you add the select photo or video to your story. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

5. The photo or video post will automatically upload as a story draft. Tap the icons at the top of the window to add stickers or gifs, draw, or type text.

6. Tap “Your Story” in the bottom left-hand corner to post.

caption You’ll also have the option to post to just your Close Friends list. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

How to share an Instagram post to your story from a profile

1. Open the Instagram app on your phone.

2. Use the magnifying glass icon to search for and tap a profile, or select your profile icon, represented by a silhouette, on the app’s bottom menu.

caption Your profile button is next to the heart icon. source Abbey White/Business Insider

3. Select the post you want to share to your Instagram story from your Instagram wall.

caption Tap the photo you want to add to a story from the profile grid. source Abbey White/Business Insider

4. Tap the paper airplane icon beneath the image.

caption The icon is located in the same place on individual posts as posts in your feed. source Abbey White/Business Insider

5. Select “Add post to your story” from the menu that appears.

6. When the photo or video post automatically uploads as a story draft, begin adding stickers or gifs, draw, or type text.

7. Tap “Your Story” in the bottom left-hand corner to post.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: