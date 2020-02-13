How to share an Apple Music playlist on your computer or mobile device

caption You can easily share an Apple Music playlist with friends and family across various devices. source mrmohock/Shutterstock

It’s easy to share an Apple Music playlist with friends and family by using the “Share Playlist…” option.

You can choose to share a playlist with others through messages or social media.

Note that your friends can only view a playlist if they also have an Apple Music account.

After you create a playlist on Apple Music, you may want to share it – and you can do so through AirDrop, Messages, social media, and more.

To share a playlist, tap the three dots at the top of the page to open a pop-up menu. From there, you can choose the “Share Playlist…” option. This will bring you to a new page where you can opt to share it via any number of apps, including your messages, email, and social media. You can also share it directly through AirDrop with any nearby Apple devices.

In order for your friend or family member to view the playlist, they must also have a subscription to Apple Music. If they do, the playlist will be added to their library so they can view it at any time.

Here’s how to share an Apple Music playlist.

How to share an Apple Music playlist

1. Open the Apple Music app on your mobile devices (iPhone, iPad, iPod touch or Android) or Mac or PC.

2. Tap “Playlists” in the “Library” tab.

caption Open up your Apple Music library tab and select “Playlists.” source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

3. Scroll to find the playlist you wish to share. Tap or click to open it.

caption View your playlists on Apple Music. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

4. Tap or click the three-dots icon at the top of the playlist page to open a pop-up menu.

5. Tap or click “Share Playlist…”

caption Tap or click to share a playlist. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

6. Choose from the many options listed to share your playlist as you like. You can tap a recent contact at the top, use AirDrop with nearby devices, or choose to send by email or social media. Swipe left or right over the app shortcuts to scroll through more options. Some may allow you to add a message when sending. Finally, you can tap the “Copy” option to copy a link to the playlist, which you can then paste anywhere.

caption You have various options for how to share your playlist. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

