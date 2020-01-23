How to share your location on WhatsApp using an iPhone or Android device

- source
- You can share your location on WhatsApp with others, and have it update as you change locations.
- If you want to let others know where you are, you have to share your location in a conversation on WhatsApp.
- Here’s how to share your location on WhatsApp using your iPhone or Android device.
WhatsApp is a great tool for communicating with friends and family, whether members of the group are spread out throughout the world or all in one place.
While WhatsApp is useful for sending messages or calling people, you can also use it to share your location, which is especially helpful when traveling.
Here’s how to share your location on WhatsApp.
How to share your location on WhatsApp using an iPhone
1. Open WhatsApp on your iPhone.
2. Tap on “Chats,” if not already selected.
3. Tap on the group or person that you want to share your location with.
4. Tap on the plus sign in the bottom-left corner.
5. Tap on “Location.”
6. Select whether you want to share your location always or “Only While Using the App.”
7. Select “Send Your Current Location” or “Share Live Location.”
- If you choose to send your current location, it will just send a pin of where you are right now.
- Sending your live location will update your location as you move for a duration that you choose.
How to share your location on WhatsApp using your Android
1. Open WhatsApp on your Android device.
2. Tap on “Chats,” if not already selected.
3. Tap on the group or person that you want to share your location with.
4. Tap on the paperclip icon at the bottom of the screen.
5. Tap on the Location icon.
6. Just like on iPhone, you can either select “Send Your Current Location” or “Share Live Location,” which will update your location as you move.
7. Tap “Send.”
