How to share a Spotify playlist using your computer or mobile device

caption You can share Spotify playlists in a variety of ways. source Joey Hadden/Business Insider

You can easily share a Spotify playlist with friends and family by clicking the “Share” option on the playlist page.

You can share Spotify playlists via text message, email, or on social media, or simply copy the link to paste wherever you want.

The process behind sharing a Spotify playlist looks fairly similar on the desktop and mobile apps.

On an iPhone, you’ll have the option to share through iMessage, as well as other options like AirDrop. On a desktop, the first options listed will be Facebook and Twitter.

Here’s how to do both.

How to share a Spotify playlist in the desktop app

1. Open the Spotify app on your desktop.

2. Open the playlist you want to share by clicking it in the left sidebar. You can also search for a playlist at any time using the search bar at the top of the app. This is where you’ll want to go if you’re trying to find and share a playlist that someone else has made.

3. Click the three dots next to the green “Play” button at the top of the playlist page, or right-click the playlist’s name.

4. A drop-down menu will open. Select “Share” to view the sharing options.

5. Select one of the choices – such as Facebook or Twitter – or click “Copy Playlist Link.” You can then paste the link into an email or message.

caption Share from the playlist page. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

How to share a Spotify playlist on a mobile device

1. Open the Spotify app on your phone or tablet.

2. Tap the “Your Library” tab at the bottom of the screen.

3. Open the playlist you wish to share from the list of playlists.

caption Select your playlist. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

4. Tap the three dots in the upper right hand corner of the screen.

caption Tap the three dots. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

5. This will open a pop-up with a long list of options. Tap “Share.”

caption Select “Share” in this menu. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

6. Select one of the options to share your playlist. Depending on the apps you have on your device, you can share it directly to a number of social media sites, like Snapchat or Instagram.

You can also choose “Copy Link” to paste the playlist anywhere you’d like.

caption Choose where you’d like to share your playlist. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

7. Additionally, you can tap “More” to view more options. You’ll then see options to share the playlist via AirDrop, Mail, Notes, and more. Swipe to the left to scroll through more options, and tap the option once you’ve made your selection.

You can also copy the link from this page as well.

