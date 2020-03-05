caption You can easily make calls and chat with people using the Skype app for iPhone. source Castleski/Shutterstock

You can easily use Skype on your iPhone to call friends and family all over the world.

Like the iPad and desktop version, Skype for iPhone has three main tabs that contain everything you need: Chats, Calls, and Contacts.

Here's a quick guide on how to use the Skype app on your iPhone.

Using Skype on your iPhone is a great way to keep in touch with friends and family who live out of state. The iPhone version is especially easy to use for on-the-go communication.

Like the iPad app and desktop version, Skype for iPhone has three main tabs – Chats, Calls, and Contacts – which contain everything you need. Use your Skype account to send messages, join audio or video group conversations, and keep track of your contacts.

Here’s a quick guide on how to use Skype on your iPhone and its essential features.

How to use Skype on your iPhone

1. Open the Skype app on your iPhone, or download it from the App Store and log into your Skype account.

2. The mobile app will have three tabs at the bottom: Chats, Calls, and Contacts.

Your app should automatically open to the Chats page, where you can click on any name to open a conversation.

To start a new chat, tap in the “Type a message” and type your message.

You can also add Emojis, voice recordings, or photos to your message.

caption A Skype chat. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

Tap the Calls tab at the bottom of your screen to see your recent calls or make a new call.

You can make a video or phone call by pressing the camera or phone icon to the right of the person’s name.

You can also tap “Share invite” to send a call join link by message or email.

You can also use the dial pad at the bottom-right to call someone.

caption The Skype calls screen. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

Tap the Contacts tab to see your contacts list.

Use the search bar to filter your list, or tap the “Add Contact” icon in the upper-right corner of the screen to add someone to your contacts.

You can also access your notifications center on this page.

caption Skype contacts. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

