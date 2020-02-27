You can’t split a payment on Airbnb directly — here’s what you can do instead

- source
- You can’t split a payment on Airbnb between multiple guests directly through the service, so you’ll need to use a different method to divvy up payments.
- With most standard rentals, however, you can opt to pay only a portion of the costs at the time of booking, giving you time to calculate how much other guests need to pay you.
Up until 2018, Airbnb offered a feature that was a favorite among users: split rental fees.
With a few extra clicks of your mouse on your Mac or PC, or taps on your iPhone or Android, you could invite everyone staying at a rental to pay their share of the fee and avoid those awkward conversations about who owed who how much cash or who already sent money through Venmo.
However, you can no longer split payments on Airbnb. So, if you want to split the cost of an Airbnb rental, you have to do it the old fashioned way.
How to split an Airbnb payment
The simplest way to split the cost of an Airbnb is to have one person handle the entire payment via the Airbnb site or app and then have everyone else pay their fair share through Venmo, PayPal, CashApp, Apple Pay, or any other preferred payment app.
Some rentals will also allow you to pay a down payment when booking and then pay the rest in installments, giving you time to collect payments from everyone else staying at the Airbnb.
