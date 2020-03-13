How to spot fake products on Amazon using a few different methods

caption Here are some useful methods that you can use to spot fake products on Amazon. source Reuters

To spot fake products on Amazon, you can try a few different tests regarding a product’s reviews and photos.

You can learn much about the authenticity of a product by checking the authenticity of its reviews – many five-star ratings without substantive commentary or multiple positive ratings posted in a short period of time may be signs of a fake product.

When in doubt, only buy a product sold by the brand or Amazon, and not from a third-party seller.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Over the recent winter holidays, my wife and kids and I stopped into the National Inventors Hall of Fame Museum, a small but charming spot tucked into the Alexandria, VA location of the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Among the several exhibits was one focused on counterfeit products, and therein were displayed several real, patented items side-by-side with knockoffs.

Even under close examination, I had at best a 50% success rate identifying the fakes. And when it comes to shopping online, you can’t lean in and scrutinize your potential purchase with your own two eyes.

Instead, to spot fake products on Amazon, you need to know how to look beyond the product photos and sift through reviews, product descriptions, ratings, and other data to find the legit and the bogus before you buy, because fake Amazon products are a fact of life.

Here’s how to spot a fake product on the Amazon website.

How to spot fake products on Amazon

The first step in sniffing out a counterfeit product is to look at what the seller says about the product and the images posted.

Confusing, garbled language in the product description, or low-quality or clearly inaccurate photos, are huge red flags, and may be enough to wave you away from a given item.

Next, consider what reviewers have said about the products, and whether or not you can trust them.

Spotting fake reviews is critical as you sniff out fake products, and in so doing, you usually have to rely on your own assessment of a review.

According to Jason Cohen, associate editor at PCMag, “these companies don’t prioritize monitoring what is being done on their own websites. As a result, you get reporting tools that are confusing and opaque. For instance, you can report reviews on sites like Amazon and Walmart, but many don’t give you any space to contextualize your grievance.”

caption It’s usually the safest bet to buy directly from Amazon — or a product that at least has the Amazon Prime guarantee. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

If you are skeptical of a review, check other reviews left by the same person. If there are none, you might be able to write them off as bogus, and do the same if every other review they’ve written seems just as fishy.

Also, always take the time to look deeper into a seller, checking the other products they offer and noting any warning signs like consistent complaints or multiple occurrences of stilted language and bad product pictures.

If the product description and photos seem legit, and the reviews aren’t so suspect as to ward you away, look into the details of payments and shipping. Is the product priced with parity to similar items? If not, that’s a bad sign. Is the shipping expense and timeframe reasonable? Same story.

caption You can usually compare the price of a product to other sellers by scrolling to the bottom of the product page. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

Finally, if there are any red flags, don’t hesitate to contact the seller before you buy to ask for more product images, clarification of any questions you have, and more information about their company and their relationship to the product. If any of this can’t be provided with relative alacrity, it’s time you move on.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: