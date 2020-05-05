7 hacks I swear by to stay cool and smell fresh in swampy weather

caption Megababe’s anti-chafing powder is a lifesaver when it’s hot and humid out. source Nordstrom

Warm weather is upon us. For some, that means long days spent basking in the sun’s glow. For others, it means doing everything in our power to avoid turning into a puddle of sweat.

Below is my list of tried and true hacks for keeping cool and avoiding the unfortunate side effects of heat, like chafing and sweat stains.

If you’re prone to major perspiration during workouts, at night, and even in stressful moments, warmer weather means more than just the perks of sunny days spent picnicking in the park or on the beach (well, at least in pre-pandemic times).

Sunny, hot forecasts can be cause for discomfort for us sweaty folks. Whether you live year-round in balmy temps or only struggle with excessive sweat when once spring and summer roll around, you can stay cool and collected with some savvy wardrobe strategies and helpful assists from moisture-wicking powders, chafe-preventing sticks, and more.

7 tried-and-true hacks for surviving hot, sweaty weather:

Embrace linen, Tencel, and cotton.

The more breathable and lightweight the material, the better for mitigating sweat-spurred discomfort. Look for 100% cotton basics that aren’t too thick. Gauzy cotton dresses are my go-to in warm weather, usually in busy patterns, which best conceal inevitable sweat marks. I also swear by Tencel, the most eco-friendly type of rayon (also called viscose), and bamboo materials, which both feel magically cool to the touch.

Eileen Fisher has excellent Tencel separates with sophisticated, breezy shapes that aren’t too clingy. Or, look to cheaper options like Gap’s various Tencel-blend basics, from T-shirt dresses to chambray button-downs and culottes, or Tentree’s easy dresses and rompers.

Linen, which is made from flaxseeds, is also very breathable and won’t stick to sweaty skin, especially in more voluminous cuts like babydoll dresses, billowy kaftans, and loose-cut peasant blouses. But, know that linen can get quite wrinkled quickly. A linen-cotton blend can cut down on creasing compared to 100% linen pieces. I prefer the drapey effect of a blend versus the stiffer, crunchier feel of pure linen, like this maxi dress that I found on Amazon and now own in multiple colors. The brand, Sellse, has some fun variations on the style, like this version with a pleated detail in the front and dropped-waist in the back.

Silk-blend tops are also a polished, sweaty weather staple … with a few key details to consider.

Silk seems like it’d be perfect for sticky temps: It’s thin and fluttery, after all. But it also shows wetness immediately, so you can expect to sport telltale evidence of perspiration the second you get dewy.

That said, I love the versatility, comfort, and polish of a billowy, machine washable silk-blend tank, especially in patterns or dark colors like black or navy that won’t show sweat stains. The below style from Eileen Fisher, queen of loose, elegant silky shells and tanks, is an investment, but it’s the gold standard, in my opinion, thanks to its length and expansive sizing range that includes plus and petite options.

Lunya’s popular washable silk sets also fit the bill. Designed for sleeping but stylish enough to wear out, they come in a wide array of top and bottom silhouettes, from a cami to an oversized pocketed tee to shorts to a wide-leg pant (the tanks aren’t sold separately, alas).

The bottom line on bottoms? Stick to flowy, wide pants and skirts (or skorts!).

The only thing grosser than feeling like you’re in a steam room when you’re outside is feeling suffocated by too-tight clothes in hot temperatures. That’s especially true for bottoms, which is why jeans (especially skinnier cuts) are a hard pass for me in sweltering environments.

Instead, try some wide-leg palazzo pants and culottes, glamorous, breezy silhouettes that look swanky but feel deceptively comfortable (bonus points for styles with ultra-forgiving elastic waistbands). I also swear by flowing midi or maxi skirts.

I recommend opting for natural fabrics, even with cuts that are airier. I know all too well from personal experience that synthetic blends, even if they look sheer, will often reek once there’s any sweat to show for.

While a breezy mini or short sundress allows for ample exposure, they won’t offer any help with sweat aside from airflow. Enter the skort. The two-in-one style delivers the coverage, versatility, and sweat absorption of bike shorts with the polish and flair of a kicky A-line skirt.

Plus, the skort has come a long way from its white, itty-bitty, pleated roots on the tennis court: Great options abound in super-flattering shapes in more muted hues, like Outdoor Voices’ palette ultra-lightweigh Exercise Skort. Or, for a bit more structure and coverage, try the brand’s Hudson Skort, which is also designed for more sweat absorption than the Exercise Skort.

Opt for sports bras whenever you (and your neckline) can swing it.

For higher-necked tops and dresses with wider straps or sleeves, I always go for a trusty sports bra. If it’s great at wicking moisture in your hot yoga or spin class, it’s your best line of defense in tropical, sticky weather.

My favorite sports bras to wear in hot temps have enough coverage that they can double as crop tops. I also swear by Beyond Yoga’s Lift Your Spirits bra and the Alosoft Serenity Bra from Alo Yoga; both bras have a buttery feel, solid support, and a subtly marled look that hides sweat better than totally solid materials. This Beyond Yoga spacedye crop tank is also a great sweat-wicking under-layer that will mop up under-boob and waistline sweat.

Prep sweat-prone parts with moisture-absorbing powder before getting dressed.

Another helpful tool for boob sweat is a moisture-absorbing powder made specifically for sensitive parts, like Megababe’s talc-free Body Dust powder. The Body Dust is meant for “top to toe” usage and contains aloe and chamomile to soothe flushed skin, plus calming lavender, which adds a pleasant but not-too-strong scent.

Powders can also minimize sweat in other creases and parts prone to overheating, from your butt to the backs of knees to your feet. You can try good old baby powder, though that distinctive, powdery scent may be too pungent for some.

Prone to painful thigh chafe? Take preventative measures to stave it off.

Besides rashes and odor, another unpleasant and potentially painful side effect of excessive sweat is thigh chafe. I swear by a few pairs of super-thin, non-compressive, anti-thigh chafe shorties; I’ve tried a bunch, and my absolute favorite version is this super-smooth, thin Knix pair, aptly named the Thigh Saver. They have a high waist but no compression so they don’t have the awful sausage-casing feel. They’re available in sizes up to a 3XL (equivalent to size 24 to 26).

I also can’t live without Megababe’s Thigh Chafe stick, a lightly, pleasantly scented anti-friction formula with moisturizing grapeseed oil and vitamin E in a deodorant-esque package. I’ll use the Thigh Chafe stick in place of my trusty Knix shorts sometimes, like at the beach or pool, or just an insanely hot day when I can’t bear to have any additional layers of clothing on beyond what’s absolutely essential.

Use a cooling towel for more than just your workouts.

Keep a cooling workout towel on hand, even when you’re not exercising. I first tried a cooling workout towel for its intended purpose (a Zumba class that left me drenched), and was pretty impressed by how cool-to-the-touch it was once slightly dampened.

Since then, I’ve made a habit of keeping a cooling workout towel in my bag regularly in sweltering NYC summers. To use them I prefer to dampen small areas instead of wetting the entire towel so it doesn’t get everything in my bag wet.

This version is especially good for tossing in a purse because it’s made of an ultra-breathable mesh that dries quickly. Plus, it’s available in a bunch of colors for less than ten bucks.