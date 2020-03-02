How to stop binge eating through mindfulness, psychotherapy, and understanding the root cause

caption Practicing mindful eating can help reduce the urge to gorge. source Image Source/Getty Images

One of the most common reasons why people binge eat is a history of yo-yo dieting; letting go of this restrictive mindset is crucial to recovering from binge eating disorder.

Mindful eating – where you eat slowly take the time to appreciate every bite of food – can help reduce the urge to binge.

Undergoing cognitive behavioral therapy or talk therapy are the most effective ways to treat the disorder.

Binge eating is the most common eating disorder in the United States. People who are prone to binge eating eat excessive amounts of food regardless of hunger or metabolic need. Approximately 28% of people with binge eating disorder are currently receiving help.

Left untreated, binge eating can lead to clinical obesity, feelings of low self-worth, and life-threatening issues like stomach rupture. Binge eating consistently is classified as an eating disorder, and it is important to understand how you can stop binging behavior.

Insider spoke to Howard Farkas, clinical health psychologist and author of 8 Keys to End Emotional Eating, about how to seek help and get control of binge eating disorder.

The causes of binge eating disorder

The root cause of binge eating disorder can vary depending on the individual. Some causes include a family history of binge eating, stress, depression, or exposure to foods that trigger the sensation to binge. Moreover, one of the most common traits of binge eaters is a history of dieting.

“Of course, not all dieters end up with binge eating disorder, but I’ve yet to meet someone who binges regularly who doesn’t have a prior history of yo-yo dieting or some other type of restrictive eating,” says Farkas.

Dieting and binge eating can form a dangerous cycle where one action induces the other. “After they binge, people who struggle with the problem usually feel the only tool they have to stop it is to double-down on their dieting efforts. Dieting is actually the main cause of binge eating, so it just makes the behavior worse, and they get caught in an ongoing diet-binge cycle,” says Farkas.

Letting go of the restrictive feeling of needing to diet in the first place can help put an end to the diet-binge cycle. “When I explain this cause-and-effect relationship to my patients, they come to understand that it’s only their belief that they have to diet that’s making them feel controlled. If they can get beyond that belief, the revolution is over and they can stop fighting,” says Farkas.

Practice mindful eating

Mindfulness-based treatment for eating disorders is a relatively new method of trying to overcome unhealthy eating habits and research shows that it can be especially helpful for binge eaters. Mindful eating involves focusing on the present moment while consuming food. It borrows many of the same tenets as meditation and encourages slow, deliberate eating with minimal distractions. Ultimately, it’s supposed to help you become more aware of internal eating cues so that you can better control them.

To practice mindful eating, you should start with a small portion of food and pause for a few moments to appreciate it. Then, take small bites and be sure to chew each bite thoroughly. Mindful eating is supposed to involve all the senses, so take some time to be deliberate with each bite you take. It is also important to eat with no distractions – that means no television, electronics, or engaging dinner partner to distract you.

The practice of mindful eating is supposed to provide an antidote to the mindless food consumption that has become commonplace these days.

Psychotherapy

Since binge eating disorder is considered a mental health concern, it is a good idea to talk to a licensed professional if you have continual concerns about binge eating. Undergoing therapy is the most effective way to overcome binge eating.

One of the best forms of therapy for people prone to binge eating is Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT). CBT is a short-term treatment that is specifically aimed at identifying negative thoughts and behaviors and replacing them with healthy, productive beliefs.

More traditional therapy — that involves you talking to a therapist on a regular basis — has also been proven highly effective for combating binge eating disorder.

And, if you need help right now, contact the National Eating Disorder’s Helpline at 800-931-2237 to talk to a trained counselor.

