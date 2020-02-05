How to track your Amazon order on a computer or mobile device

- source
Amazon has shipping down to an almost exact science, with countless products available for two-day or even next-day shipping (or same-day shipping in some markets), so it should come as little surprise that it’s easy to track an Amazon order.
Though in most cases, your order will be sitting on your doorstep so soon that you’ll probably never even need to bother.
Still, if you want to make sure a gift has been delivered or you want to know the delivery progress of your purchase, here’s how you track Amazon orders.
How to track an Amazon order on a computer
1. Log into your Amazon account on your Mac or PC.
2. Click “Returns & Orders” at the top right corner of the screen.
3. Scroll to the order you would like to track, then click the button reading “Track package.”
You’ll be able to see the progress and delivery ETA for your order on the next page that appears.
How to track an Amazon order on a mobile device
1. Launch open the Amazon app on your iPhone or Android device.
2. Tap the three parallel lines at the top left corner of the app, then tap “Your Orders.”
3. Your orders out for delivery will display at the top of the screen; tap “View, change, or track order” next to an item for a detailed account of its status and ETA.
