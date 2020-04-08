How to train for a triathlon at home, according to an Ironman coach

source Pavel1964/Shutterstock

Comprised of swimming, biking, and running, triathlon races are one of the most grueling events athletes can accomplish.

Competing in any level of a triathlon race requires intense training and dedication, as well as access to open water, miles of cyclable road, and an area to run – for the most part, at least.

Despite each leg of the race needing its own unique preparation strategy, most of the training can be done right at home, so long as you have the right equipment.

We talked to Conrad Goeringer, a certified Ironman coach, about the best methods for anyone to start training for a triathlon at home.

Training for and completing a triathlon takes a lot of work. An event comprised of swimming, biking, and running, triathlons require immense dedication in order to finish even the shortest versions.

Despite the very outside nature of each activity, training for a triathlon can still be done from the comfort of one’s home – it doesn’t have to be a complicated venture. You don’t need an elaborate plan or a personal trainer to get it done, either.

With a few fitness tools and some motivation, you could be racing your first triathlon in as few as eight weeks. Don’t just take it from us, either. Conrad Goeringer, a certified Ironman coach and author of The Working Triathlete, suggests putting this time spent at home to good use.

“You’re at home, maybe your bored, your social engagements are canceled, and perhaps you have more free time because you’re not commuting,” Goeringer told Business Insider. “Commit to improving your health by training for a sprint triathlon.”

Start by picking a race

One of the primary reasons people don’t explore triathlon training is that three sports are harder to train for than one. Goeringer pointed out that with minimal gear and focused workouts, anyone can confidently complete a sprint triathlon.

A sprint tri consists of a 750-meter swim, 20k bike ride, and a 5k run. That’s half the distance of an Olympic triathlon and less than a quarter of the distance of an Ironman race.

Use the race as a carrot to incentivize your workouts, too. It may seem like a daunting task at first but as you progress, you’ll start to feel more confident in your ability to complete the event. A site like Trifind, which publishes the American Triathlon Calendar, is a great place to look for a race.

The right gear makes a big difference

Swimming, biking and running all require basic gear including a bathing suit, cap, and goggles for swimming, a bike and helmet for cycling, and run-specific shoes for running. Ideally, practicing each event would take you outside but as more people are urged to stay home, you’ll need to get creative.

One solution is investing in gear for a home gym. This could be a stationary bike, a treadmill, or even a high-tech exercise bike from brands like NordicTrack or Peloton. Below are a few of our favorite at-home workout devices that allow you to practice running, biking, and even swimming at home.

Swim

source Vasa Trainer

“Swimming is the hardest thing to train for if you’re quarantined at home,” said Goeringer.

Luckily, there’s a machine for that. Vasa’s SwimErg, a tool used by many professional triathletes and masters swimmers, accurately simulates swim training inside. Like a rowing machine for swimmers, the SwimErg features a sliding bench that moves up and down the machine while a user swims. The machine works well for perfecting and improving technique.

If you’re on a budget, swim cords like Finis Dryland Cords help build and maintain strength until you’re able to get back in the water. It’s also smart to focus on strength building to boost your fitness.

“You don’t have to be fancy,” said Goeringer. “Do pushups squats, lunges, planks and pull-ups. A resistance band also helps you build upper body strength and lets you get a good strength workout without a bench or free weights.”

Bike

source NordicTrack

“Indoor riding is effective and efficient,” said Goeringer.

If you can’t ride outside, there are several kinds of indoor bike trainers to choose from – and several to fit any kind of budget.

Get set up with minimum investment by mounting your bike on an indoor bike trainer. A smart trainer, like the Elite Direto 2 or the Wahoo Fitness KICKR, not only closely simulates outdoor riding but also tracks your stats, and connects you with the online community when paired with a virtual cycling app like Zwift or Trainer Road.

A bike with a power meter on a smart trainer paired with Zwift is the ultimate setup according to Goeringer who recommends the Favero Assioma pedal-based power meter to all his athletes.

If you opt for a more affordable trainer and add a bike computer or heart rate monitor watch, Zwift and Trainer Road can still help track your progress. Any pedaling makes you fitter, too. This means that whether you’re riding a smart bike from NordicTrack with a built-in screen, or some other exercise bike, take advantage of the library of on-demand classes currently available. There’s the Peleton App (currently free for the first 90 days) and even NordicTrack ‘s iFit app, too.

“I’m a fan of the path of least resistance,” said Goeringer. “Whatever gets you on your bike, do that. Sure, the most effective workout might be a triathlon-targeted workout but consistency is key. And if there’s an app, a trainer, or another tool that incentivizes you to work out, it’s a good thing.”

Run

source Yumi Matsuo Studio

Commercial treadmills can get expensive and they’re often more than most people need. Even self-powered curved treadmills are pricey.

Thankfully, of the three triathlon sports, running is the one that’s easiest to do without expensive equipment. With a cheap pair of running shoes and some workout apparel, you can easily log a few miles each day around your neighborhood.

After gearing up, training starts

Goeringer says most people can train for a sprint triathlon in roughly eight weeks, depending on their level of fitness. Some may need more or less time to get in triathlon shape, but he laid out a standard baseline for what to aim for.

“For a sprint tri, if you can bike for 90 minutes, run for 5-miles non-stop, and swim for 1000 meters non-stop, you can enter a race confidently,” he said.

To do this, plan two swims, two bike rides, and two 30- to 60-minute runs each week. You’ll also want to do at least one 10- to 15-minute brick run (a run immediately after cycling). If you’re a beginner, Goeringer suggests your goal should be to run until you complete five miles, cycle for 20 miles, and swim in open water for 1000 yards.

Training the run

“Once you’ve built resiliency, integrate faster running,” advised Goeringer.

He recommends starting with cruise intervals that have you run for two minutes at an 8 out of 10 intensity, followed by one minute of running easily. Repeat that for 20 to 25 minutes.

Hill repeats are another beneficial strength and fitness building workout. Just pick a hill and run up it in an all-out sprint for 45 seconds, then take an easy jog down. Repeat these six to eight times.

“Hill runs build run strength and teach your body to recruit muscles without the trauma of a high-speed run,” Goeringer added.

source Aaptiv

Training is both a science and an art, and Goeringer makes the point that it’s important to integrate recovery into your training program, too. You’ll aim to build your training load each week, with two weeks of harder training followed by one week of consistent or slightly decreased training. Goeringer’s rule of thumb is that as you build running mileage, don’t add more than 10% run time or distance per week.

“You want to make sure your body absorbs the new activity,” he said. “If you build your training load too quickly, you’ll injure yourself.”

Training the bike

Goeringer says to start easy and build to higher volume, focusing on frequency for the first two weeks. Then, think about integrating intensity on the bike by adding intervals to build speed and strength.

For example, ride five intervals of three minutes at a 9 intensity level and three minutes of recovery. On another day, ride three intervals of 10 minutes at an 8 intensity level followed by a gentle five-minute spin.

Training the swim

For swimming, Goeringer recommends mirroring the short intervals from your bike training. Warm-up gently with single-arm drills focusing on catch and pull, then dive into intervals.

Try five minutes of a 6 intensity followed by four minutes at a 7, 3 minutes at an 8, two minutes at a 9, and then one minute at max effort. Follow that up with one minute of low-intensity stroking between each set for rest. On another day, try 10 consecutive 100-yard laps, resting 20 seconds between each.

Unless you have safe, easy access to open water, or own an at-home swim ergometer, training for swimming is the hardest to come by while maintaining social distance. Though Goeringer supplied a workout to follow, weight training and other cardio exercises are more beneficial to your swim stamina than trying to push the limits of where you can or can’t go.

Overcoming home training challenges

One of the hardest parts for most athletes is getting started. It’s important to remember, too, that not every training session needs to be a total killer.

“There’s this idea that every time you go for a run or get on a bike, it has to be long or tough,” said Goeringer. “That’s not true. There’s a massive benefit to just getting out and moving your body. Consistency is king.”

If training indoors sounds monotonous, figure out how to find your zone. Turn on your favorite music, modify your workout into a moving meditation, or distract yourself by tuning into Netflix or your favorite podcast. Just as you adapt to this new normal, so, too, should your motivation for working out – and don’t be discouraged if it takes work.