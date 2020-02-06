Finally, Netflix is offering a way to turn off auto-play previews — here’s how to do it

source Netflix

Netflix made a huge announcement for its hundreds of millions of subscribers on Thursday: You can finally turn off the autoplay function!

Autoplay does exactly what it sounds like it does: It automatically plays either a preview of the title you’re hovering over, or if you’re watching a show, the next episode of the series. If you watched a movie or finished a show, it might automatically play a preview for another show or movie that you didn’t choose to watch.

“We’ve heard the feedback loud and clear,” Netflix said in its announcement. “Members can now control whether or not they see autoplay previews on Netflix.”

Here’s how to change the setting so Netflix no longer autoplays!

This is huge news for anyone who’s spent any time with Netflix. An act as simple as loading Netflix kicks off the autoplay function, automatically starting whatever shows or movies Netflix chooses to highlight on the home screen. The same could be said for when a show or movie ends – Netflix automatically starts playing whatever is next in a series and, if what you watched isn’t part of a series, automatically starts playing something else of Netflix’s choosing.

It is, in short, pretty obnoxious. But now, as of Thursday, you can finally turn off Netflix’s autoplay function for the first time ever. Here’s how!

1. First, get yourself to Netflix on a web browser and click the profile icon in the upper right corner.

2. Then, click that profile icon and choose “Manage Profiles.”

3. Then, click through to your profile.

Edit your profile by clicking the little pen icon.

The first thing you’ll have to do is

4. Once you’ve clicked through, you’ll see a small set of options. There are two boxes you’ll want to uncheck to turn off autoplay.

Uncheck the boxes to turn off autoplay features.

5. Of note: You have to uncheck both boxes in order to turn off all forms of autoplay — the one where shows roll into each other, and the one where show and movie previews automatically start playing. Then hit “Save” and you’re done! Sweet freedom!