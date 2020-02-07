How to turn off your Apple TV by putting it into Sleep Mode, in 3 different ways

caption There’s a certain way to “turn off” your Apple TV: Sleep Mode. source Apple

You can’t turn off an Apple TV without unplugging it, but you can put it into Sleep Mode.

If you don’t turn off your Apple TV by putting it into Sleep Mode, it will continue to run for a set time until automatically going to sleep.

While in Sleep Mode, your Apple TV will use little-to-no power, and won’t make sound.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Your Apple TV can’t be “turned off” unless you physically unplug it. There’s no power button, and no menu that will allow you to shut it off.

There is, however, a Sleep Mode, which is very similar. An Apple TV in Sleep Mode will conserve energy, and won’t play any sort of unexpected sounds. When you’re done watching your Apple TV, it’s a good idea to put it into Sleep Mode.

There’s a few ways to turn off an Apple TV by putting it into Sleep Mode. You can use the shortcut on your Apple TV remote, go through the Settings menu, or just wait a set amount of time.

Here’s what you’ll need to do to put your Apple TV into Sleep Mode.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to “turn off” an Apple TV with Sleep Mode

One way to put an Apple TV into Sleep Mode is to just wait. All Apple TV models are designed to enter Sleep Mode automatically after sitting idle for a set amount of time.

To change how long it takes to go into Sleep Mode:

1. Open the Settings app. Its icon looks like a large gray gear.

2. Open the “General” menu, and scroll down to “Sleep After.”

caption By default, the “Sleep After” setting will be set to 15 minutes. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

3. Select “Sleep After.” In this menu, you can pick how long your Apple TV should wait before turning on Sleep Mode.

caption You can set the Sleep Mode timer off completely as well. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

There are also two ways to go into Sleep Mode using your remote.

If you have an Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD model:

1. Press the Home button on your Apple TV remote for three seconds. This will open the Control Center.

2. Select “Sleep.”

caption Select the “Sleep” option when it appears. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

On an Apple TV 3rd Generation or earlier, simply press and hold the Play/Pause button for five seconds.

On any Apple TV model, you can also turn on Sleep Mode from the Settings.

1. Open the Settings app on your Apple TV.

2. Select “Sleep Now.”

caption “Sleep Now” will be at the bottom of the menu. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: