How to turn off auto brightness in iOS 13 to stop your iPhone from changing its brightness on its own

You can turn off the auto brightness setting in iOS 13 on your iPhone by going to your Accessibility menu.

iOS 13’s automatic brightness feature changes an iPhone screen’s light intensity depending on your surroundings, based on the amount of light around you.

Automatic brightness, an iPhone feature included with iOS 13, changes your screen’s brightness based on the environment you’re in.

For example, if you’re under bright lights, your iPhone’s brightness will go up to match. In a dark room, the brightness will drop so it doesn’t strain your eyes.

If you’re changing environments quickly – going from a dim hall to a brightly lit conference room, for example – you may have noticed your iPhone’s screen adapting.

If this feature is more of an annoyance than a convenience for you, turning off automatic brightness is simple.

Here’s how to turn off the automatic brightness settings on your iPhone running iOS 13.

How to turn off auto brightness in iOS 13

1. On your iPhone, launch the Settings app and scroll down until you find the “Accessibility” tab. Tap it to open it.

caption Although this is a brightness setting, it isn’t found in the “Display & Brightness” tab. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

2. On this page, select “Display & Text Size” in the first section.

caption You’ll need to go into your display accessibility options. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

3. Scroll to the very bottom of the page and tap the toggle slider next to “Auto-Brightness” so slides to the left.

caption The switch will turn gray when it’s off. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

Your iPhone will no longer change the brightness automatically.

