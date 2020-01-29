How to turn off blue light on your Mac computer with Night Shift, and make it easier to fall asleep at night

caption It’s easy to reduce, or even turn off, blue light on your Mac. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

You can turn off the blue light on your Mac computer by using the Night Shift feature.

Night Shift is built into most modern Mac computers by default, and is designed to limit the amount of blue light coming off your screen at night.

You can access Night Shift’s settings via your System Preferences app.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Blue light can be harsh, especially at night, or whenever you’re using your Mac in a low-light setting.

For those with a Mac computer, you have the option to turn blue light off, without installing any new apps or software. You just have to know where to go to turn on the feature, known as Night Shift. You can use Night Shift on most Mac models, as long as your computer is running MacOS Sierra 10.12.4 or later.

And if you’re thinking ahead, you’ll also have the option to create an automated schedule for Night Shift to turn on and off by itself.

Here’s how to start using the feature.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to turn off blue light on a Mac

1. Click the Apple icon in the top-left corner of your screen.

2. Select “System Preferences.”

caption You can also open the System Preferences app from your Dock. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Click “Displays.”

caption Open your “Displays” menu. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. Toggle over to the “Night Shift” section.

caption Select the “Night Shift” tab. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

5. Check the box next to “Turn On Until Tomorrow” to turn it on; or you can set up a schedule by clicking into the dropdown next to “Schedule.”

caption There are a number of different ways to activate Night Shift. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

If you choose to schedule the Night Shift feature, you’ll have the option to set it to turn on automatically from sunset to sunrise, or create a custom schedule.

If you choose the “Sunset to Sunrise” option, your computer will use your location to determine when to turn the feature on and off.

From that screen, you can also drag the slider to change the color of your screen during Night Shift. The “warmer” the screen is, the less blue light it gives off.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: