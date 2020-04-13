How to turn off Instagram Live notifications on your iPhone or Android

caption You can turn off Instagram Live notifications on your phone in a few simple steps. source Shutterstock

Instagram Live notifications can sometimes be a pester, especially if you follow accounts that are going live with a certain frequency.

Instagram Live notifications can sometimes be a pester, especially if you follow accounts that are going live with a certain frequency.

Instagram Live, which launched in 2016 and is one of many features of Instagram Stories, allows users to broadcast video to their followers in real time.

There are many options once you go live, like adding another person or making a question-and-answer segment.

To alert your followers you are going live and gain an audience, Instagram sends out notifications to a select few who may be interested in viewing.

As the Instagram Live feature becomes more popular, you may be receiving a plethora of notifications for live footage you may not be interested in.

To turn off Instagram Live notifications, first navigate to your profile page using the app.

How to turn off Instagram Live notifications in the Instagram app

1. Launch the Instagram app on your iPhone or Android.

2. Navigate to your profile page using the bottom menu, and select the icon depicting a person all the way to the right.

3. At the top of the page, select the three horizontal lines. This will take you to a menu.

caption Tap the three horizontal lines to access a menu. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

4. In the pop-up menu, select “Settings” at the top of the list.

caption Select “Settings” from the list. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

5. In the Settings menu, select “Notifications.”

caption Scroll and select “Notifications.” source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

6. Under “Push Notifications,” select “Live and IGTV.”

caption Tap “Live and IGTV.” source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

7. At the top, under “Live Videos,” select the bubble to the right of “Off.” The bubble will turn blue when selected. This will stop notifications informing you of users you follow who start a live video.

caption Select the “Off” bubble to turn notifications off. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

8. To return to Settings, tap the arrow in the top-left corner. All changes will be saved and you will no longer receive notifications for followers starting live videos.

caption To exit, select the arrow in the top-left corner of the screen. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

