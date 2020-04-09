How to turn off notifications on your Android device for individual apps, or adjust the types of notifications you receive

caption There are several ways to turn off notifications on an Android phone. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

You can turn off notifications on your Android phone or tablet on an app-by-app basis or all at once.

Certain third-party Android apps can help you customize which notifications to turn off, and which to allow.

Phone notifications are often useful, and occasionally an annoyance. They can interrupt us with information we hardly need, adding just a bit more clutter to our already harried lives.

Luckily, If you use an Android phone or tablet, you can turn off your notifications at any time and reclaim a bit of peace and quiet.

Here’s how to turn off notifications on an Android device, either for specific apps or for every app at once.

How to turn off notifications on an Android device

To turn off notifications on your Android device on a one-off basis, follow these steps:

1. Launch the Settings app, then tap “Notifications.”

2. You’ll be shown a list of apps. Toggle the switch beside any app for which you want notifications turned off, so it turns gray.

3. If you want to customize how a specific app shows notifications – in other words, whether it plays sound, shows a notification badge, and more – instead of turning it off, tap “Advanced” at the top of the notifications screen, then tap the app that you want to customize. You’ll be able to customize the app’s notifications on the screen that appears.

caption Turning off notifications can also help save battery life. source Steven John/Business Insider

To turn off all notifications, you can either turn off every app’s notifications manually, or use Do Not Disturb mode.

Do Not Disturb mode will mute all notifications except for your own alarms and timers. Note, however, that this also means that no one will be able to call you.

To turn on Do Not Disturb, open the Settings app, then tap “Sounds and vibration,” and then toggle on “Do not disturb.”

