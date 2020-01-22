How to block or unblock someone on Skype in a few simple steps

caption You can block or unblock someone on Skype in a few simple steps. source Castleski/Shutterstock

You can easily unblock someone on Skype and receive calls, videos, and messages from them once again.

Skype does not inform a party that they have been blocked, but the person may figure it out if they realize they can no longer see your profile picture or communicate with you.

If there’s someone in your life you would just as soon like to get out of your life, then blocking them on a platform that allows messaging, calls, and video chats, like Skype, is a pretty good idea.

On the other hand, hearts and minds change over time, so you may ultimately wish to unblock someone on Skype and start the chatting over again. It’s an easy thing to do, but before we talk about how to unblock on Skype, let’s cover blocking.

How to block someone on Skype

1. With the Skype app open on your computer, click on either the “Contacts” tab or on the chat with the person that you want to block, and then click the contact’s name.

2. Click on the contact’s name at the top of the screen and then scroll down and click “Block contact.”

3. Click “Block” again in the pop-up window.

How to unblock someone on Skype

1. In the Skype desktop app, click your profile picture, then select “Settings.”

2. Click “Contacts” and then scroll and select “Blocked contacts.”

3. Click “Unblock” beside the contact you want to unblock.

