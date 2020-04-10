How to unfollow someone on Strava using the mobile app

caption You can easily unfollow someone on Strava. source Strava

You can easily unfollow someone on Strava If you no longer want to receive notifications or updates about their activities.

Strava allows you to follow friends and fellow athletes; when you follow someone, their activity will appear in your feed.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Strava allows you to follow fellow athletes and friends, meaning that you can see their activity and workouts in your feed, as well as interact with them by liking or commenting on an activity.

You can unfollow someone on Strava by going to their profile and selecting “unfollow.”

Here’s how.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to unfollow someone on Strava

1. Open up the Strava app on an iPhone or Android and type in your username and password to log into your account.

2. Select “Profile” on the tab at the bottom. This will bring you to your Strava profile page.

3. Hit “Following,” which is located right underneath your profile picture. This will show you all the people you’re following.

4. Select the profile of the person who you want to unfollow. This will bring you to their profile page.

5. Hit the “Following” botton. This will give you a list of options.

caption The “Following” button is located on the right side of the user’s profile. source Kelly Laffey/Business Insider

6. Select “Unfollow” from the menu.

caption Select “Unfollow.” source Kelly Laffey/Business Insider

7. A pop-up window will ask you to confirm that you want to unfollow. Note that if you’ve favorited them or enabled notifications for their activities, unfollowing them will also disable that. Select “Unfollow” again to confirm.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: