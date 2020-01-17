How to uninstall Skype on your Windows 10 computer in 2 ways

caption You can uninstall the Skype app on your PC to clear up some storage space. source Hollis Johnson

While Skype is one of the most popular video conferencing applications, there are a slew of other options that you can use as well. Some can be better than others, but it all depends on convenience and personal preferences.

If you have Skype on your computer, but no longer use it and wish to clean out some space on your computer, here’s how to uninstall Skype on your Windows 10 computer in two completely different ways.

How to uninstall Skype on your Windows 10 PC using the Control Panel

1. Power on your Windows 10 computer and then press either the Windows key on your keyboard or click the Windows button located at the bottom-right hand corner of your screen.

2. Scroll through the applications on your computer, and then right-click on the Skype app and click “Uninstall” from the pop-up menu. This will launch the Control Panel.

caption Right-click the Skype app, then choose to “Uninstall” and launch the Control Panel. source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

3. In the Control Panel, scroll through your applications until you see Skype appear on your screen. Double-click the app and then confirm that you want to uninstall the software from your computer.

caption Double-click on the Skype application to begin the process of uninstalling it on your computer. source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

How to uninstall Skype on your Windows 10 PC using Settings

1. Power on your Windows 10 computer then type in “Add or remove programs” in the search bar. Then, click on “Add or remove programs.” This will open a tab in your “Settings.”

2. In “Settings,” scroll down and locate your Skype application. Then, click on the app and a small dropdown box will appear. Click “Uninstall.”

caption Click on the app, then when the dropdown box appears, click “Uninstall” to uninstall Skype. source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

