How to unsubscribe from emails in Gmail to stop marketing emails from clogging your inbox

caption It takes only three simple steps to unsubscribe from emails in Gmail to stop unwanted marketing emails filling up your inbox. source Google

You can unsubscribe from emails in Gmail if you want to stop getting those incessant marketing emails.

If Gmail registers that the emails are coming from an automated mailing list, it gives you the option to unsubscribe.

Have you ever signed up for a mailing list and instantly regretted it? You probably expected occasional emails about events or deals from this sender, but instead they’re sending you three marketing emails a day and clogging up your inbox.

All you have to do is unsubscribe.

Unsubscribing from emails is not the same as blocking. While blocking emails from an address stops all communication with that user completely, all that unsubscribing does is take you off of their mailing list.

So, if you want to stop getting emails from your favorite clothing store tempting you to shop a sale every week, but still want to be able to receive emails from them when you’ve made a purchase online, for example, you can do that by unsubscribing.

It is very easy to do, but you should note that after you do it, it can take a day or two to have your email officially removed from the mailing list. So if the emails don’t stop coming right away, be patient.

Here’s how to unsubscribe from emails in Gmail.

How to unsubscribe from emails in Gmail

1. With Gmail open on your Mac or PC, open an email from the unwanted sender in question.

2. Next to their address, if Gmail registers that they are using a mailing list to send this email to you, there will be a little gray button that says “Unsubscribe.” Click on it.

caption Click the gray “Unsubscribe” button next to the email address of the sender. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

3. In the pop-up window, click “Unsubscribe” again to confirm that you’d like to stop receiving these emails.

caption Click “Unsubscribe” to confirm. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

