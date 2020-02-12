How to unsync Google Chrome from your devices and clear your browsing data

You can unsync Google Chrome from your devices so that your browsing history and other data are not accessible on your other devices.

When you sync your devices to Google Chrome data like passwords, bookmarks, payment information, and browsing history will still be available on your device.

The sync feature on Google Chrome allows you to access all of your browsing history, payment information, bookmarks, and passwords across all of your devices connected to your Google account.

To unsync your devices, you first have to open the Google Chrome browser on your PC or Mac computer.

Here’s how to complete the process.

How to unsync Google Chrome

1. Launch Google Chrome on your PC or Mac computer.

2. Tap your profile icon in the top-right corner of your screen.

3. Click “Sync is on.”

caption Select “Sync is on” from the top of the dropdown menu. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

4. Click the blue “Turn off” button on the next page.

caption Click “Turn off.” source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

Once you’ve selected “Turn off” you will be signed out of your Google accounts and your browsing history, password information, and bookmarks will no longer be shared with your other devices.

