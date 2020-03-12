How to update apps on your Apple TV in 2 different ways

You can update apps on your Apple TV either automatically or manually one by one.

Regularly updating your Apple TV apps is necessary if you want to use any new features, or in some cases to simply ensure your apps function properly.

Here’s how to update apps on your Apple TV in two ways.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Updating the apps on your Apple TV is necessary to ensure they have the newest features, including fixes for important things like security glitches.

Some updates are also necessary to ensure that apps are able to function with your Apple TV’s current operating system.

The easiest way to update your apps is to set them to update automatically. However, this can take up a lot of space if you have a wide array of apps regularly updating.

If you have some apps on your device that you don’t use often and aren’t necessary to constantly update, you can turn off automatic updates and instead update individual apps manually.

Here’s how to update apps either way.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to update apps on your Apple TV automatically

1. Open the Settings app on your Apple TV.

2. Scroll down and select “Apps.”

caption Select “Apps.” source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

3. “Automatically Update Apps” should be checked. If not, select it to turn it on.

caption Turn on automatic updates. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

How to update apps on your Apple TV manually

1. Open the App Store. It is the icon with a blue rectangle and three white lines in the shape of an “A.”

2. Search for the app that you want to update in the top search bar.

3. If there’s an update available, click on the box that says “Update.”

caption Select the “Update” button. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

If you want to know what the update contains, scroll down to the “About” section of the app.

caption Details about the app update. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

When done updating, the “Update” box will change to “Open.”

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: