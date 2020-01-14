How to manually update Instagram on your iPhone, so you never miss out on its latest features

You can update Instagram on your iPhone manually by going to the App Store.

Instagram, along with other apps on your iPhone, should update automatically, but if they don’t, you can start the update on your own.

The photo-sharing app Instagram is constantly making changes to improve the look and function of their app.

Major updates for some users recently have included the addition of dark mode, and a feature that hides public “Like” counters in certain countries.

But in order to keep up with all of Instagram’s new features and bug fixes, you’ll have to make sure that your app updates regularly.

Usually, updates should occur on their own. But if you find that your app isn’t updating itself for whatever reason, you can do so manually.

Here’s how to update Instagram on your iPhone.

How to manually update Instagram on an iPhone

1. Open the App Store.

2. Tap on your account icon in the upper-right corner.

caption Open your account menu by tapping your icon. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

3. If you have any available updates, they’ll appear below the “Personalized Recommendations” button, in a section labeled “Upcoming Automatic Updates.”

On iOS 12 or earlier, your apps with impending updates will appear listed when you press the “Updates” tab in the menu at the bottom of your screen.

4. Find Instagram in that list, then tap the “Update” button next to the name of the app, if there is an update available. If Instagram isn’t in the list, there’s no update available for it, or it may be listed in the “Updated Recently” section on the same page.

caption Tap the “Update” button. If you have the most recent version of Instagram downloaded already, you will see an “Open” button instead. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

Once the update completes, open the Instagram app to use any of the new features.

If you’ve done all these steps and Instagram still won’t update, there may be a deeper issue. For information on how to fix this, check out our article, “‘Why won’t my iPhone update apps?’: 6 ways to fix iPhone apps that won’t update.”

