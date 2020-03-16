How to manually update your Kindle Fire or check which operating system you’re using

caption You can update your Kindle Fire through its settings. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

To update your Kindle Fire tablet, simply navigate to the Device Options section of your Settings.

Periodically updating your Kindle Fire is critical to ensure the tablet keeps working properly with all new and updated software and platforms.

The steps to check which operating system your Fire is using are almost identical to the steps to update it, so if you’re not sure you need to update the tablet at present, this same guide can help.

You must be connected to Wi-Fi in order to update a Kindle Fire tablet.

Updating a Kindle Fire’s operating system allows it to work with all the latest files and data and also can remove any glitches found in past versions of the OS.

With regular updates, your Kindle Fire tablet should stay in good working order for a number of years, even as newer apps and software are released.

Also, updating the Fire takes only a few seconds, so why not keep your tablet running on the latest operating system possible.

Here’s how to update your Kindle Fire.

How to manually update your Kindle Fire

1. Ensure your Fire is connected to Wi-Fi and open the Settings app.

2. Scroll down and tap the “Device Options” tab.

3. Tap “System Update.”

4. At this step, you can note your current OS as well as the date of your last update.

5. Tap the “CHECK NOW” button and, if a new version is available, select it.

caption Tap “Check Now” or the option for a available update. source Steven John/Business Insider

