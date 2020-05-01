How to update your LastPass password manager in a Firefox browser in 4 steps

caption You can easily update LastPass in Firefox to make sure you’re using the latest version. source Sharaf Maksumov/Shutterstock

You can easily update LastPass in Firefox to ensure security of a series of passwords and smooth operations of the program.

The LastPass service can be used in Firefox as one of the many Add-ons and save you the trouble of memorizing dozens of randomized sequences for different accounts.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

LastPass can provide an invaluable service for Firefox users: password security, without having to memorize dozens of randomized sequences.

The service, which runs smoothly in the background as a Firefox add-on, stores and encrypts passwords for free. All that’s required of you is to create an account with a master password.

Users of the LastPass Add-on for Firefox should be mindful to keep the program in tip top shape – that means using the newest version, which are often released to address security exploits that have come up.

Your best bet to secure the newest, best-running version of the Add-on is to fetch the download straight from the LastPass website.

Here’s how to update LastPass in Firefox to keep the program running smoothly and effectively.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to update LastPass in Firefox

1. Open your Firefox browser on your computer.

2. Type “about:addons” into the address bar.

3. Click on “Extensions” on the left-hand side bar.

4. Click on the gear icon and then select “Check for Updates.” Firefox then will automatically update all the add-ons if they are not up-to-date.

You can also double check by selecting “View Recent Updates” to make sure you have the most recent version of LastPass.

How to download LastPass in Firefox

1. Navigate in Firefox to the LastPass downloads page. You can also type out a shortened version of the hyperlink: lastpass.com/download.

caption The Quick Install link will send you to a Firefox Add-ons page, rather than automatically launch the LastPass for Firefox downloader. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

2. Because LastPass will detect that you’re using Firefox, you’ll automatically see a Firefox “Quick Install” at the top of the page. Do not use this link. Instead look beneath the “More ways to get LastPass” header to find the “LastPass for Firefox” link.

3. Click “Download” and “Continue to Installation” if prompted by Firefox.

caption The installation will generally be lightning quick, a few seconds at most. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

4. Click “Add” when the download is completed.

caption You can allow the Add-on to run in private browsing windows at this junction if you’d like, or get back and allow it later. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

You’re all set. You can periodically download from LastPass to stay up-to-date, or check your version in your LastPass browser extension settings.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: