How to update Microsoft Edge on your PC or Mac computer to make sure you have the latest features and security fixes

To update Microsoft Edge on a PC, you’ll have to head to either the “About Microsoft Edge” page, or Windows’ Settings menu.

On a Mac, you can update Microsoft Edge through the menu bar at the top of the screen.

Most updates for Microsoft Edge will install automatically as they’re released, but you can manually check for updates at any time.

It’s a good idea to keep Microsoft Edge updated, as each update will patch security flaws.

While many users still prefer Internet Explorer due to familiarity, Microsoft Edge offers a UI-friendly experience that has its own unique perks not available anywhere else.

And luckily, Edge receives regular updates to help enhance that experience. Like other programs, you can manually check for updates in Microsoft Edge, as well as set it to update automatically when a new release is available.

There are two ways to update Edge on your PC, and one way to do it on a Mac. Here’s a guide on all three ways.

How to update Microsoft Edge on a PC

The newest versions of Microsoft Edge for the PC can be updated right in your browser.

1. Open Microsoft Edge, and click the three dots in the top-right corner of the window.

2. At the bottom of the drop-down menu, hover your mouse over “Help and feedback.”

3. Another small menu will appear. Here, click “About Microsoft Edge.”

caption Open the “About Microsoft Edge” menu. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

4. This will bring you to a page that will automatically check for updates. If there’s an update available, you can download it here. If you have the newest version, however, it’ll say “Microsoft Edge is up-to-date.”

If you can’t find this menu, it likely means that your version of Microsoft Edge is too old, and doesn’t update this way. If this is the case, you’ll need to go through Windows Update.

1. Press the Windows key on your keyboard, or click the Windows logo in the bottom-left corner of the screen.

2. In the Start menu, click on the small gear icon to open your “Settings” menu.

3. In “Settings,” click on the tab that reads “Update & Security.”

caption Earlier versions of Microsoft Edge are built into the Windows operating system, meaning they’ll only update when Windows updates. source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

4. On the next page, you should be in the tab that reads “Windows Update.” Stay on that tab, and then click “Check for updates.”

5. If there’s an update available, Windows will notify you. Updates for Edge will be listed as “Optional updates.” Click “Download and install now” to apply the update.

caption Wait for Windows to search for any available updates. If there’s at least one available, it will be located under “Optional updates available.” source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

How to update Microsoft Edge on a Mac

1. Open Microsoft Edge on your Mac.

2. In the menu bar at the top of the screen, click “Help.”

3. A dropdown menu will appear. Here, click “Update Microsoft Edge.”

caption You’ll find the updating shortcut at the top of the screen. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

4. This will bring you to your settings, and a page that will automatically check for updates. If an update is available, you can check for it from this page. If there isn’t one available, the page will say “Microsoft Edge is up to date.”

caption If Edge is up-to-date, you won’t have any option to check for newer updates. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

