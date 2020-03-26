How to upgrade your Zoom account from a basic plan to host larger group meetings and more

caption You can upgrade your Zoom account to three different options with different price points and features. source Zoom

It’s easy to upgrade your Zoom account from the basic plan, which is free but has certain limitations.

To upgrade your account to the pro, business, or enterprise level, you have to do so in the browser on your computer.

Upgrading from the free version allows you to host group conferences for more than 40 minutes and can increase the total number of allowed participants.

Paying for a monthly or yearly Zoom subscription gives you advantages over users with the free version – from customizing your account to hosting long meetings with hundreds of callers.

Upgrading your account provides you with a lot of added bonuses, including the ability to change your personal Meeting ID.

The free version of Zoom limits group calls to three to 100 people for no more than 40 minutes.

So, if you are in charge of leading a business team or university department, you may wish to change to the pro, business, or enterprise level.

Zoom’s four plans, explained

Zoom’s four plans vary in monthly price – the basic plan is free, pro is $14.99 a month, and business and enterprise levels are $19.99 a month.

It’s worth noting that there are limitations as you move higher in level and price – business and enterprise require a minimum of 10 to 50 hosts, respectively, making them best reserved for large teams.

Like most important Zoom account changes, you can only upgrade online using your preferred internet browser.

You are unable to upgrade on either the desktop or mobile app.

Head to the “Billing” tab under “Account Management” to begin the upgrade process on your computer. You’ll have to enter your contact and payment information before confirming the change.

Here’s how to do it.

How to upgrade your Zoom account online

1. Head to the Zoom website on your browser of choice on your Mac or PC.

2. Click on “My Account” in the top-right corner.

caption Access your account online. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

3. This will bring you to your plan settings. Click “Account Management” under the “Admin” section.

4. Click “Billing.” This will display your current account level. For most Zoom users, this will be the Basic Plan (Free). Click the orange “Upgrade Account” button to begin the upgrade process.

caption Begin the upgrade process. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

5. This will bring you to a page that outlines each of the four plans and what they include. It will also flag your current plan. Click the “Upgrade” button on either the pro or business level. For the premium enterprise plan, you’ll have to contact the Zoom sales team.

caption Select your new plan. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

6. The first of two steps is to finish selecting the plan. Click the arrow next to the plan name to open a dropdown menu and make changes if needed, or click the appropriate arrows to change the number of hosts and currency. You can also choose to pay monthly or annually. At the bottom, you’ll also find available add-ons.

caption Your new plan details. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

7. Scroll down to the bottom of the list where you’ll find a blue “Continue” button. Click it to move on.

8. Enter your billing contact information (name, email, phone, company, address) and then scroll down to enter your payment method. Check the two privacy boxes followed by the blue “Upgrade Now” button to move on.

caption Enter your billing and payment information. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

9. On the final summary screen, you’ll have the opportunity to review your order one last time. Review your “Bill To” contact and “Sold To” contact information. You’ll also be able to review the payment method and enter a coupon code if you have one. Click the blue “Upgrade Now” button to complete the purchase.

10. Click “Confirm” when prompted to finalize the upgrade process.

