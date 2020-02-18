How to use your Apple TV remote to watch shows and navigate with Siri

caption With the latest Apple TV remote, you can use your remote to search for movies and shows on your Apple TV using Siri. source Apple

You can use your Apple TV remote to perform a variety of functions on your Apple TV, like rewind movies, pause a TV show, and even play games.

Depending on which generation Apple TV remote you have, you can also use Siri to input words and perform tasks, like play a movie.

Here’s what you can do with your Apple TV remote.

The Apple TV remote was originally an extremely basic tool for the first few Apple TV iterations. It had a few buttons to perform basic tasks, like return to the main menu, play and pause, select, and fast forward or rewind. However, this made tasks, like typing in film or TV titles, a frustrating ordeal.

The latest Apple TV remote, also called the Siri Remote, has the added ability to use voice commands with Siri, changing the ease and speed with which you can use your Apple TV remote. At the same time, the remote still has basic manual functionality, with the addition of volume buttons and a special home screen.

How to use your Apple TV remote

One of the biggest differences from the old Apple TV remote to the new one is the trackpad.

Instead of stand-alone buttons you pushed to move your cursor, you can now simply slide your finger in the direction you want to go on the trackpad at the top of the remote. When you want to select something, you simply press firmly on the remote trackpad.

caption The trackpad is the top section of your Apple TV remote. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

The volume control buttons on the right side of the remote can control the volume on most televisions when synced.

caption The volume up button. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

The Home button, which has an icon of a television, will take you to “Up Next” in your Apple TV app.

caption The Apple TV icon will take you to your Up Next page or back to the home screen. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

This landing page usually shows a collection of content you’ve been watching, content suggested for you, and your Apple TV+ options. You can customize this page, if you’d like.

caption The Up Next page. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

While these are great new features, the biggest step forward is the incorporation of Siri into the newest Apple TV remote.

To use Siri, hold down on the button with the microphone icon on your remote. There are many commands you can ask Siri to perform, but here are several of the most useful.

caption The Siri button. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

Hold down the Siri button on the remote and say: “Siri, turn on Apple TV.” This will turn on your Apple TV.

When on your Apple TV home screen, you can say something like “Siri put on Hulu,” and it will open the Hulu app. You can use this to turn on any app.

When in an app, or in the App Store, and searching for something, you can tell Siri what you’re looking for, instead of having to type it in.

When entering a password, you can say each character to Siri, instead of having to type it in.

