How to properly introduce a dog to a muzzle, according to a professional dog trainer

caption Dog muzzles have a bad reputation, but they are actually a great tool for protecting both dogs and people. source Shoshi Parks/Business Insider

A muzzle can offer some dogs more freedom during playtime and on walks.

A muzzle can keep a frightened dog from accidentally hurting someone at the vet or groomer.

There are three types of muzzles: a basket muzzle for outdoor activities, a soft muzzle for vet or grooming visits, and one for short-snouted dogs.

Here’s how to desensitize a dog to a muzzle and the best equipment for the job.

Muzzles and the dogs who wear them tend to have a bad reputation. Yes, they may look intimidating, but a muzzle doesn’t just prevent a dog from lashing out, it gives a dog who is easily over-aroused or a chronic scavenger the freedom to live safely in the world.

With a muzzle, a mouthy dog can romp and play with others. With a muzzle, a dog who is fearful at the vet can be easily given the medical care they need. And for a dog who loves to scavenge for gutter goodies, a muzzle can make walks less stressful. The key to happy muzzle wearing is proper desensitization. Here’s how it’s done.

How to choose a muzzle

There are really only three styles of muzzle: the basket muzzle, the soft muzzle, and the mask-muzzle for short-snouted dogs.

For outdoor activities: Use a basket muzzle like The Company of Animals Baskerville Ultra Muzzle, which will allow your dog to pant and drink water. For comfort, the muzzle should fit closely to your dog’s snout.

Use a basket muzzle like The Company of Animals Baskerville Ultra Muzzle, which will allow your dog to pant and drink water. For comfort, the muzzle should fit closely to your dog’s snout. For the vet or groomer: A soft muzzle like the Coastal Pet Products Best Fit Adjustable Muzzle can be used to keep the mouth closed. Soft muzzles should only be worn for short periods of time in temperature-controlled environments.

A soft muzzle like the Coastal Pet Products Best Fit Adjustable Muzzle can be used to keep the mouth closed. Soft muzzles should only be worn for short periods of time in temperature-controlled environments. For short-snouted dogs: Brachycephalic beauties like pugs and French bulldogs need a breathable mesh mask-style muzzle like the Canine Friendly Short Snout Dog Muzzle.

How to desensitize a dog to a muzzle

caption You should gradually desensitize your dog to a muzzle. source Shoshi Parks/Business Insider

Desensitization – gradual exposure over time – is essential to helping a dog wear a muzzle comfortably. Look for your dog’s reaction as you move from step to step. When your dog consistently shows a positive response to the muzzle, you are ready to move on.

For the best desensitization results, use high-value rewards such as tiny pieces of fresh meat or cheese. A lick of baby food like Gerber 2nd Foods Meats or a taste of something stinky and rich like Raw Paws Pet Free-Range Freeze Dried Beef Green Tripe or Stewart Pro-Treat Freeze Dried Beef Liver Treats can be extra motivating.

Introduce the muzzle

Hold the muzzle behind your back or place it on a high surface. Have your treats easily accessible. With your dog in front of you, pick up the muzzle and present it to them. When your dog looks at the muzzle, mark it with a “Yes!” or a clicker, reward them with a treat, then put the muzzle down. Wait 15 to 30 seconds (or longer) and repeat. Continue until your dog is consistently happy to see the muzzle when it appears.

Touch the muzzle

Hold the muzzle behind your back or place it on a high surface. Pick up the muzzle with the opening facing your dog’s snout. Make sure all straps are out of the way. Encourage your dog to touch the edge of the muzzle with their nose. When they make contact, mark it with a “Yes!” or a clicker, reward them with a treat, then put the muzzle down. Wait 15 to 30 seconds (or longer), then repeat. Continue until your dog is easily and consistently touching the muzzle.

Nose into muzzle

caption Use high-value rewards as you work through the desensitization process. source Shoshi Parks/Business Insider

Pick up the muzzle with the opening facing your dog’s snout. Make sure all straps are out of the way. With your other hand, hold a treat (or baby food jar) at the edge of the muzzle so that your dog has to place their nose inside to get the reward. When your dog puts their snout in the muzzle, mark it with a “Yes!” or clicker, reward them with the treat and put the muzzle down. Repeat until your dog is easily placing their nose in the muzzle.

Buckle the straps

Pick up the muzzle with the opening facing your dog’s snout. Make sure all straps are out of the way. Reward your dog for putting their nose inside the way you did in the previous stage. Buckle the strap around your dog’s ears, mark it with a “Yes!” or clicker, then reward them again through the muzzle. Remove the muzzle. Repeat until your dog is comfortable with the process of buckling the muzzle.

Wearing the muzzle

caption At first, your dog should only wear the muzzle for short periods of time while you reward them with treats. source Shoshi Parks/Business Insider