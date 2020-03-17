How to use a Netflix gift card to pay for your Netflix subscription plan

caption If you have a Netflix gift card, you can use it to pay for your Netflix membership plan. source Ink Drop/Shutterstock

It’s easy to use a Netflix gift card to pay for your Netflix subscription cost.

Netflix gift cards can be purchased from retail stores or digitally and can be applied to an existing account or used to create a new account

Netflix gift cards offer people the opportunity to pay for their subscription. The funds can be applied to new or existing Netflix accounts.

Gift cards for Netflix are available at many retail locations, or they can be purchased digitally and emailed to the recipient.

Here’s how to use a Netflix gift card.

How to redeem and use a Netflix Gift Card

1. If you don’t yet have a Netflix account, open your computer’s browser and go to netflix.com/redeem.

2. If you have a Netflix Account, access your account by clicking on your profile image in the top right corner. Select “Account” from the drop-down menu. Scroll down and select “Redeem gift card or promo code.”

caption Select “Redeem gift card or promo code.” source Kelly Laffey/Business Insider

3. Type the number into the “Code or Pin” box.

If you have a physical gift card, gently scratch the foil on the back to reveal a 11-digit PIN code. Type the number into the “Code or Pin” box.

If you have a Netflix code on a receipt, the 11-digit PIN code will be printed there.

If you have a digital gift card, your email will display the 11-digit PIN.

caption Enter the code to redeem your gift card. source Kelly Laffey/Business Insider

4. Hit “Redeem” to use the Netflix gift card. The funds will be applied to your account’s subscription. Note that if you’re eligible for a free one-month trial, the funds will be applied to your monthly account after the trial expires.

