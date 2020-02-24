How to view your Spotify queue on desktop or mobile, and edit it

caption You can edit or add songs to your queue on Spotify and control which songs play next. source Proxima Studio/Shutterstock

You can easily view your Spotify queue on a computer or mobile device.

To view your Spotify queue, tap the queue icon in your “Now Playing” bar.

You can edit and add songs to your queue at any time.

Checking your queue on Spotify is as easy as one or two clicks – depending on if you’re using the desktop version or mobile app.

The queue icon is found in the “Now Playing” bar, which is always visible on desktop. However, on your mobile device – due to limited space – only the play or pause button is visible. Tap it to open a pop-up containing the queue icon.

Your queue can be edited at any time, allowing you to both add and remove any songs. You can add a song or album as you browse by right-clicking on your desktop or tapping the three dots on your mobile device.

Here’s how to manage your queue.

How to view and edit your Spotify queue on a computer

1. Open Spotify on your Mac or PC.

2. From any page, click the queue icon in the “Now Playing” bar.

caption Tap the queue icon to open your queue list. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

3. This will open the “Play Queue” page, where you can view what songs are up next and edit the upcoming list. Click, hold, and drag a song to reorder.

4. Right-click and select “Remove from Queue” to delete a song. Click the “Clear” button to wipe the entire list.

caption Remove a song from the queue. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

5. To add a song, right-click on your choice in a playlist or album. Select “Add to queue” from the dropdown menu.

caption Add a song. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

How to view and edit your Spotify queue on a mobile device

1. Open the Spotify app on your iPhone, Android, or tablet. From any page in the app, tap the now playing bar. This shows the current album art and the play or pause button.

caption Tap the “Now Playing” bar. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

2. This will reveal a pop-up with many options, including the skip, shuffle, and repeat buttons. Additionally, you’ll find the queue icon in the bottom-right corner.

3. Tap to open your queue.

caption Tap the queue icon. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

4. You will now see “Now Playing” and “Next In Queue.” Tap and drag songs using the three bars to the right of their titles to reorder tracks.

caption Tap the bars to reorder songs. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

5. Tap the circles to the left of the songs to show a checkmark. The “Remove” option will appear in the bottom-left corner – tap it to delete the songs you checked.

caption Select songs to remove. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

6. To add songs to your queue, tap the three dots next to the song.

caption Tap the three dots to open song details. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

7. Tap “Add to queue” in the pop-up. This will immediately close the pop-up and a large check mark will appear on your screen confirming the change.

caption Add to queue. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

