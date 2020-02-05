Here’s how to stream the 92nd Academy Awards this Sunday

source ABC

The 92nd Academy Awards – otherwise known as The Oscars – will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET.

The film awards show will be broadcast via cable and over-the-air TV on the ABC network.

If you sign in with a participating TV provider, you can also stream the Oscars through ABC.com or the ABC app in select markets.

Live TV subscription streaming services that carry ABC, like Hulu and YouTube TV, will also stream the show.

On February 9, 2020, the biggest names in Hollywood will gather for the 92nd Academy Awards, or The Oscars, to recognize the very best films released in 2019. The show will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, where nine movies will vie for the coveted Best Picture award.

Who will take home Oscar gold this year? Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” and Sam Mendes’ “1917” already won big at The 2020 Golden Globes. Could either film keep that same momentum going with Academy voters? Or, will one of the other competing nominees, like Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” or Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite,” take the top prize instead?

Meanwhile, in the acting categories, Joaquin Phoenix remains the frontrunner to snag the Leading Actor Oscar for his disturbing take on the villainous title character in “Joker,” and Renée Zellweger is a top contender for the Leading Actress Oscar for her performance as Judy Garland in “Judy.”

To find out who wins, you’ll have to tune into the show when it’s broadcast this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Thankfully, the network is offering a few different viewing options, so you can choose whether to watch via traditional cable or streaming.

How do I watch the 2020 Oscars?

For those with a traditional cable or over-the-air TV setup, the 92nd Academy Awards will be broadcast on the ABC network. The event will begin with the “Oscars: Live on the Red Carpet” pre-show at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the main show at 8 p.m. ET.

If you’d prefer to stream the show, ABC is also offering several options, but unfortunately they’re only available in select cities – and none of them are free. Instead, in order to stream the Oscars you’ll need a participating pay-TV provider or live TV streaming subscription.

Those with a supported pay-TV service in Chicago, Fresno, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham, or San Francisco can simply log in with their account information to stream the Oscars through ABC.com or the ABC app. The ABC app is available on a variety of connected devices, including smartphones, Apple TV, Android TV, Roku players, Fire TV products, Chromecast, and Samsung smart TVs.

You can view the entire list of participating pay-TV services here. If you have a DirecTV or Comcast Xfinity subscription, the Oscars 2020 stream is available in even more cities. Click here to view a full list of locations supported by those services.

Outside of ABC’s own website and app, you can also stream the 2020 Oscars through the ABC channel on select live TV streaming services in supported markets, including Hulu, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV Now. You’ll need to be a subscriber to one of those services first, but all three offer a free seven-day trial for new members. If you’re a cord cutter looking for a way to stream the Oscars for free, signing up for one of these trials is probably your best option.

What movies and performers are nominated for 2020 Oscars?

Nine movies are nominated for Best Picture this year, while five nominees are competing in each of the remaining major categories, including Directing, Actress in a Leading Role, and Actor in a Leading Role. You can view a complete list of all the nominees here.

Below is a rundown of the nominees in each of the four major categories:

Best Picture

caption Joaquin Phoenix in “Joker.” source Warner Bros.

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“1917”

“Once upon a Time…in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

Directing

caption Sam Mendes is nominated for directing “1917.” source Universal

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once upon a Time…in Hollywood”

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Actress in a Leading Role

caption Saoirse Ronan in “Little Women” source Sony

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Actor in a Leading Role

caption Leonardo DiCaprio in “Once upon a Time…in Hollywood.” source Sony