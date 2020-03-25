How to stream the Cooking Channel on all your devices without a traditional cable subscription

caption The Cooking Channel Go app is available on mobile, Roku, Apple TV, and Fire TV devices. source Apple

Like its sister channel, Food Network, the Cooking Channel is home to a growing lineup of food-related shows focused on meals, recipes, and competitions.

The channel is available as part of many traditional cable and satellite TV packages, as well as several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV , Hulu + Live TV, Philo TV, and more.

If you have an authenticated pay-TV subscription, you can also watch the Cooking Channel through the network’s website or via the Cooking Channel Go app on several streaming sticks and boxes.

Here’s how to stream all your favorite Cooking Channel series with a variety of digital services.

Serving as a spin-off of the popular Food Network, the Cooking Channel offers even more shows dedicated to meals, recipes, and cooking. Filled with a mixture of original programming and older episodes of Food Network favorites, the channel is a perfect fit for home cooks looking for new meal ideas to prepare in their kitchen.

The varied lineup of live and on-demand shows includes instructional programs, like “Good Eats,” and popular reality shows, like “Man v. Food,” ensuring that there’s something to watch for all tastes. Like the Food Network, the Cooking Channel is part of the Discovery Network family of TV stations, and its programming is available through several cable, satellite, and streaming TV subscriptions.

If you’d like to watch the Cooking Channel but don’t know where to start, we’ve detailed all of the different platforms that carry the network below.

How do I watch the Cooking Channel?

The Cooking Channel is available as part of various cable and satellite TV packages. Live and on-demand streaming are also available with an authenticated pay-TV subscription via the channel’s website or the Cooking Channel Go app. The app is supported on iPhone, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, and Fire TV devices.

caption The Cooking Channel features several popular shows, including new episodes of “Man v. Food.” source Cooking Channel

Like Food Network, the Cooking Channel is also available through several live streaming services, making it easy for cord-cutters to tune in. Unlike Food Network, however, the channel is typically only included with step-up subscription plans or extra add-on packages for many platforms, including Hulu + Live TV, Fubo TV, Sling TV , Youtube TV, and AT&T TV .

The one exception is Philo TV, which includes Cooking Channel as part of its basic $20 per month plan. If you’re signing up for a live TV streaming service primarily to watch the Cooking Channel, Philo TV offers the most affordable method to gain access to the network.

What shows can I watch on the Cooking Channel?

The Cooking Channel features a growing lineup of live and on-demand programs related to food and cooking, including several series that you won’t find on the channel’s sister station, Food Network.

This collection of on-demand exclusives includes programs like “The Best Thing I Ever Ate,” “Man Fire Food,” “Food: Fact or Fiction,” “Cheap Eats,” “Bizarre Foods America,” “Fire Masters,” and more. In addition, “Man v. Food” recently switched from Food Network to the Cooking Channel for its currently airing eighth season. This makes the Cooking Channel the only place you can watch new episodes of the show.

There is some overlap between the Food Network and the Cooking Channel when it comes to some series, however, so you will find a few shows on both networks. For instance, a few seasons of “Good Eats,” “Bizarre Foods Delicious Destinations,” and “Carnival Eats” can be watched through both apps.