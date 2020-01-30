How to watch ESPN on your Roku device with an ESPN or ESPN+ subscription

- You can watch ESPN on your Roku device if you have a subscription to ESPN through your service provider, or if you pay $4.99 a month for ESPN+.
- You can also watch ESPN programming on your Roku if you subscribe to one of the many paid platforms that offer ESPN, such as YouTube TV or DIRECTV NOW.
- An ESPN+ subscription allows you to stream live sports, watch game highlights, and access a limited library of sports-related shows.
So, you love live football games, soccer matches, and other sporting events, but aren’t so much a fan of what TNT or Cartoon Network has to offer? If so, it sounds like you might be better off ditching cable, and instead subscribing to ESPN or ESPN+ on your Roku streaming device.
Your Roku device allows you to enjoy all your favorite ESPN programming without a cable subscription. With an ESPN+ subscription, you can even enjoy live sporting events on your Roku device for only $4.99 a month.
Once you’ve subscribed to an ESPN service, here’s how to watch ESPN on your Roku device.
How to watch ESPN on your Roku device
1. From your Roku home screen, select “Streaming Channels.”
2. Search for “ESPN,” or find the “Sports” category and then scroll until you see ESPN.
3. With ESPN highlighted, press “OK” on your Roku remote.
4. Go back to your home screen and find ESPN in your channel list, and open it.
5. Select your ESPN account provider and then log in. Navigate to the ESPN activation website using your PC or Mac computer, and enter the code on your TV screen.
