How to watch your favorite shows on Food Network without a traditional cable subscription

caption The Food Network Go app gives you access to all the best shows on the channel, provided you sign in with a pay-TV subscription. source Malarie Gokey/Business Insider

Food Network features a large selection of programs packed with recipe recommendations and cooking instructions that are perfect for preparing all sorts of meals in your home kitchen.

The channel is available as part of many traditional cable and satellite TV packages, as well as several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV , Hulu + Live TV, Philo TV, and more.

If you sign in with a supported pay-TV subscription, you can also stream Food Network through a web browser or the Food Network Go app on connected streaming devices.

Here’s how to watch Food Network shows online with several streaming services.

If you’re looking for entertaining and informative shows related to cooking, then the Food Network should sate your needs. The channel offers a comprehensive assortment of food-related series that are sure to give you plenty of ideas for tasty home-cooked meals.

From step-by-step recipe programs, like “30 Minute Meals,” to more elaborate competition shows, like “Chopped,” the channel covers all the ins and outs of cooking.

Food Network is part of the Discovery Network family of TV channels, and its shows are readily available via many cable, satellite, and streaming TV platforms.

For those looking for the best way to access Food Network shows online, we’ve broken down all the different options you have available to watch them.

caption The Food Network is available on Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and a variety of other popular streaming services. source Food Network

How do I watch Food Network?

Food Network is included on many standard cable and satellite packages through traditional pay-TV providers. If you have a supported pay-TV subscription, you can also use your credentials to stream Food Network via the channel’s website on a computer or laptop, or through the Food Network Go app.

The Food Network Go app is available on iPhone, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Samsung smart TVs. Once signed in with your pay-TV username and password, the app offers access to the live Food Network channel as well as more than 10,000 on-demand episodes from Food Network’s library of shows.

If you’ve already cut the cord from traditional cable and satellite providers, you can watch Food Network through a variety of live TV streaming services as well. Hulu + Live TV, Fubo TV, Sling TV , Youtube TV, AT&T TV , and Philo TV all include Food Network as part of their entry-level streaming plans.

For those who want access to Food Network programming on a budget, Philo TV offers the most affordable option at just $20 per month for live streaming access. The service features a total of 59 channels for that price, including other popular networks like AMC and Comedy Central. With that said, Philo TV does not include any local channels, like NBC or Fox.

If you’d like to receive Food Network as part of a live TV streaming package with local channels, we recommend Sling TV’s Blue subscription plan. This option costs $20 for the first month and $30 per month following that initial discount. For this price, you get access to over 45 channels, including Food Network, AMC, CNN, FX, and local NBC and Fox stations in select markets.

caption You can watch dozens of shows on the Food Network, including “30 Minute Meals with Rachel Ray,” “Barefoot Contessa: Back to Basics,” and more. source Food Network

What shows can I watch on Food Network?

The Food Network streaming channel and app offer live and on-demand access to a large selection of programs focused on cooking and food.

For viewers looking for meal recommendations and cooking instructions, the network features shows like “Barefoot Contessa: Back to Basics,” “30 Minute Meals with Rachel Ray,” “Good Eats,” “The Kitchen,” “Girl Meet Farm,” “Giada at Home,” “Trisha’s Southern Kitchen,” and more.

In addition, the network is home to a large selection of cooking competition series, including popular shows like “Chopped,” “Beat Bobby Flay,” and “Worst Cooks in America.”