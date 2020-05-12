How to watch ‘Hamilton’ when it premieres on Disney Plus in July

source Emily Hein/Business Insider

Product Card Module: Monthly Subscription Service Card size: smallProduct Card Module: Hulu, Disney+, ESPN+ Bundle Monthly Subscription Card size: small

Although Broadway may be dark at the moment, the smash-hit musical “Hamilton” will be making its way to Disney Plus on July 3. The movie version of the musical, which explores the life of Alexander Hamilton during and beyond the American Revolution, is arriving on Disney’s streaming service far earlier than its anticipated October 2021 release date.

The film adaptation, directed by Thomas Kail, intends to provide viewers with a cinematic glimpse into the live theater experience. Disney Plus is home to similar musical adaptations, including the filmed stage version of “Newsies.”

The cinematic rendition of “Hamilton” follows the titular historical figure (played by composer Lin-Manuel Miranda) as he grapples with the impact of the American Revolution, the legacy we leave behind, and those who shaped his life leading up to the infamous duel with Aaron Burr (Leslie Odom Jr.). Filmed at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in 2016, the “Hamilton” film features the original cast of the musical.

How do I watch ‘Hamilton’ on Disney Plus?

source Shutterstock

On July 3, 2020, “Hamilton” will be available for all Disney Plus subscribers. This is the premiere release of the movie; it has yet to be released in theaters or on Blu-ray, DVD, or as a digital download.

Disney Plus is available to stream on Apple, PC, iOS, and Android devices, Xbox One and PlayStation 4, and streaming devices from Amazon, Roku, and Chromecast. Disney Plus is also supported on smart TVs, including those from Samsung, LG, Sony, and Vizio. An internet connection is necessary to stream, but Disney Plus also provides an option to download movies and shows to mobile devices for offline viewing.

What is Disney Plus and how much does it cost?

Disney Plus is a subscription streaming platform with on-demand access to a variety of movies and TV shows.

An annual subscription costs $69.99 per year while a monthly subscription costs $6.99 per month. If you do the math, this means that you can save about $14 a year if you pay for an annual membership rather than a month-to-month subscription.

Those looking for additional streaming content can sign up for a bundle with Disney Plus, ESPN+ and Hulu. The bundle costs $12.99 per month, which is about $5 less per month than it would cost to subscribe to each service separately.

All Disney Plus subscriptions include ad-free streaming and unlimited downloads for a growing library of films and TV series. Here is a full breakdown of all the Disney Plus pricing options and features.

What else can I watch on Disney Plus?

Disney Plus is home to many musical-movies like “Hamilton.”

The stage-to-screen adaptation of “Newsies” follows a similar “live capture” format to “Hamilton,” bringing the popular musical to any Disney Plus-enabled device.

The streaming service also features many other movie-musicals, although not on-stage adaptations. This includes the 1999 edition of “Annie,” as well as animated classics like “Aladdin,” “The Little Mermaid,” and “Beauty and the Beast.” “Moana,” which also features music penned by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is available to stream as well.

Beyond musicals, Disney Plus is chock-full of additional titles stemming from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and 20th Century Fox.

Product Card Module: Monthly Subscription Service Card size: smallProduct Card Module: Hulu, Disney+, ESPN+ Bundle Monthly Subscription Card size: small